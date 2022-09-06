This tribute from the Clinton Miller Farms was posted in Facebook on June 15: "Early Sunday Morning June 12th, 2022, the Miller family lost a piece of their heart, Charles Paul Miller Jr, aka Chuck... He was our boss and friend. He was never really a boss because he worked alongside of us and worked harder than anyone else... He was a gentle soul who came in every single day with a corny joke, funny or strange little story and sometimes just a brain-twisting puzzle he wanted us to solve."
Chuck Miller was born in Washington, the oldest of the five children of Alice and the late Charles P. Miller Sr., of Clinton. He was 65.
He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Surrattsville Senior High in 1974.
During his early years of farming, he raised tobacco and livestock. He managed Miller Farms Produce Market in Clinton and eventually fulfilled his dreams of opening Miller's Country Market down in Charlotte Hall, with his wife Sue.
Chuck enjoyed traveling, being at his vacation home in Ocean City, and watching hockey. He was a huge history buff. Most important, he cherished being surrounded by his family. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Bryantown and supported the many activities of St. Mary's School.
He's survived by his mother, Alice Miller; his wife of 20 years, Susan; children, Amanda, Melinda, Justin and Corey; seven grandchildren; and four siblings. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Mary's Church with burial at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville.
Another sad note: Chuck's daughter Amanda wrote "For the last month Miller’s Country Market [in Charlotte Hall] has been closed, due to my father’s sudden passing. Unfortunately, we will not be able to move forward with re-opening the market. I want to personally thank everyone for their continued support .... My dad truly loved that store and every customer that walked in was family. MCM wouldn’t be what it was without all of you. We had an amazing staff, one heck of an owner and so many wonderful memories... I’m so sorry that it had to come to this decision, but this is how it has to be. Thank you for all the years of success & for helping my dad live his dream."
(Please note: The original Miller Farms in Clinton, 10140 Piscataway Road, is still open for business.)
Town of Morningside
Morningside is hosting a Yard Sale at the Morningside Firehouse Sept. 10, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain date Saturday, Sept. 17. For information or reservations, call 301-736-2301.
Upcoming meetings: Town Work Session, Sept. 13; Town Hall Meeting, Sept 20. Both start at 7 p.m.
Lorenza Arcia's 100 years
Lorenza Arcia turned 100 on August 10. The staff at the Town Hall believe she marks the first time Morningside's had a resident a century old.
I met Lorenza at her Marianne Drive home but talked with her daughter Elena Gutierrez. She told me her mother primarily speaks Spanish.
She was born in Panama on August 10, 1922. She married Ricardo Arcia, who was a carpenter. He is deceased. They had four children; two of them, Sofia and Luis, have died. Two daughters survive, Elena, who lives with her mother, and Rosa Martinez, of Germantown, who was also present when I visited. There's a grandson, Eric, who lives in Williamsburg, and a great-granddaughter, Kathryn.
In 1971 Lorenza and her daughter Elena moved to the house on Marianne Drive. I asked Elena what Lorenza has done over the years. She told me her mother worked for a time at a factory in New York. But mostly, she has been a home-body. She always liked gardening, sewing, and Spanish cooking—using lots of rice and beans.
She enjoys television—both English and Spanish-language. She likes to watch football.
Happy birthday, Lorenza!
Places to go, things to do
The Prince George's county Fair, which holds the distinction of being the oldest running Fair in Maryland, is back! Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro, Sept. 8 to 11. Hours: Thursday & Friday: 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. -10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: 301-404-5566.
The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 with virtual programs and an in-person festival highlighting Hispanic history, culture, traditions and stories. Info: 202-633-1000.
Movies on the Potomac, at National Harbor, are featuring America themes during September. Family movies, Sunday at 6 are: Sept. 4, An American Tail; Sept. 11, Miracle; Sept. 18, American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story; and Sept. 25, The Gabby Douglas Story. Date Night Movies, Thursdays at 7: Sept. 1, Argo; Sept. 8, 42; Sept. 15, Apollo 13; Sept. 22, A League of their Own; Sept. 29, Minari. Free.
Do you remember Doo-Wop?
Creative Suitland Arts Center, 4719 Silver Hill Road, has a new exhibit, Doo-Wop Under the Street Lamp, a one-room display devoted to the close-harmony singing that blossomed in the 1950s on the East Coast, including Washington. It's open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays; through Sept. 15.
The exhibit is the work of Beverly Lindsay-Johnson, a Fort Washington documentary filmmaker who chronicles the District's contributions to the musical genre. She has had support from the African American Music Association, the Atlanta Doo-Wop Association and Creative Suitland.
Neighbors & other good people
Archie, my longtime friend and neighbor who has lived on Pine Lane Drive for years, has died. I hope to tell you more about him (including his last name) in a future column.
Three Prince George's area high schools have made The Post Top 20: Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr., #8; C.H. Flowers, #10; and St. Vincent Pallotti, #20.
Dr. Monica Goldson, Prince George's Schools' CEO, has announced an end to the mask mandate for students.
Linda Dabney, of Forestville/District Heights, reported on NextDoor Morningside that a bobcat has been spotted wandering around the Donnell Drive and Beltz Drive area. She warns: Keep an eye on your kid and pets!
Milestones
Happy birthday to Anthony Thomas and Hank Busky, Sept. 12; Patricia Epperly, Sept. 13; Kenny Clark, Sept. 14; Elnora McCall, Sept. 15; Dolores McDonald, Sept. 16; Steven Warren and Yolanda Dooley, Sept. 16; Kimberly Brewer and Everett Mason, Jr., Sept. 17.
Happy anniversary to Les & Kathy Hedrick, their 53 on Sept. 13; Sal & Kathy (Blankenship) Biberaj, Their 19th on Sept. 14; and former Morningside Councilman Russell & Carole Butler, their 34th on Sept. 17.