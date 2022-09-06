This tribute from the Clinton Miller Farms was posted in Facebook on June 15: "Early Sunday Morning June 12th, 2022, the Miller family lost a piece of their heart, Charles Paul Miller Jr, aka Chuck... He was our boss and friend. He was never really a boss because he worked alongside of us and worked harder than anyone else... He was a gentle soul who came in every single day with a corny joke, funny or strange little story and sometimes just a brain-twisting puzzle he wanted us to solve."

Chuck Miller was born in Washington, the oldest of the five children of Alice and the late Charles P. Miller Sr., of Clinton. He was 65.

 