Charles Richard “Chuck” Rohan, 79, a Defense Mapping Agency retiree and longtime coach at Bishop McNamara High School, died Feb. 7 in Annapolis. He was born in Washington to the late Arthur and Mary Rohan, the third of eight children, and was a twin.
He grew up in District Heights, attended Mt. Calvary School and graduated in 1961 from Archbishop John Carroll High School in Washington, where he was a member of the 1959/60 record-setting basketball team, which included John Thompson. He married his highschool sweetheart, Joanna Nowaskey, on Oct. 12, 1963.
Chuck began working as a cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency in 1961 and retired after 36 years, having played a key leadership role in the development of military maps for the First Gulf War.
He began his coaching career in 1967 at Bishop McNamara High School and went on to coach for 42 more years. He coached basketball at La Reine High School, 1979 to 1989, and was an assistant coach for the inaugural Lacrosse team at McNamara. He is a member of the Archbishop Carroll Hall of Fame and 5-time inductee of the Bishop McNamara/La Reine Hall of Fame.
In his free time, Chuck was a member of the Knights of Columbus softball team and the infamous Justin Street Tigers basketball team.
Chuck and Joanna raised their four children in Upper Marlboro and were longtime members of St. John the Evangelist in Clinton. After 46 years, they moved to Annapolis and joined St. John Neumann Catholic Church, where his funeral Mass was held Feb. 17.
For the past 6 years, Chuck has served as President of The Reserve at Heritage Harbour Condo Association.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joanna. He was the father of Robert, Shelley, Colette and Dean, grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of two, brother of Franny, Lex (Kathy), John (Mary Tuthill), Jim (Cece), and Tom (Jeryl) Rohan, and the late Judy Mammano and Larry Rohan, his twin brother.
Chuck always found a way to coach his children. And to coach with his children.
Town of Morningside: Bingo Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt
A fun-filled morning with the Easter Bunny is coming up April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at 6901 Ames Street in Morningside.
- Breakfast will include donuts, fruit and juice.
- There’ll be five Fun Games of Bingo and door prizes, followed by,
- Easter Egg Hunt for ages 3 to 12. (Don’t forget to bring a basket to collect all your eggs!)
- Reservations and pre-payment required. Tickets can be purchased Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Center. Space is limited to first-come-first-served. * A parent must remain on-site. Info: 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Peter Earnest, 88, founding executive director of the International Spy Museum in Washington, died Feb. 13 at a hospital in Arlington. He obviously knew a lot about spies—he was a veteran of the CIA’s Cold War clandestine operations which ran agents in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. (The Spy Museum has moved, by the way. It is now at 700 L'Enfant Plaza SW.)
James Oliver “Pop” Ewing, 77, who had attended Suitland High School, died March 6. He was a lifetime member and past governor of Marlboro Moose Lodge 1856, Deale Elks Lodge 2528, Sons of the American Legon Post 227, Midland Sportsman Club and Associate Member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 89. Services for Pop will be at Lee Funeral Home April 1.
A poker player at MGM National Harbor is $3 million richer, before taxes, after winning the casino’s largest-ever jackpot. His winning hand was a 7-card straight flush of hearts, the rare hand needed to win the top payout.
Changing landscape
My saucer magnolia is blooming, and so are the daffodils and the weeping cherry. The redbud is due to flash those red buds any minute. The Cherry Blossom Festival is underway in Washington. Isn’t spring wonderful!
Via Roma has opened at 4531 Telfair Blvd. near the Immigration & Naturalization building and the Branch Avenue Metro. It’s attractive and boasts really good pizzas and other Italian cuisine. Also, the bar overlooks the deck if you’re ready for outdoor dining. Check it out.
The Potomac River is swimmable again. But D.C. will have to legalize it.
On Tuesday, March 15, Congressman Steny Hoyer, Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Anthony Brown secured the inclusion of language to advance the process for a new FBI headquarters in the Omnibus FY2022 funding package signed into law last week by President Biden. Two of the three relocation sites under consideration, Landover, and the Greenbelt Metro in the City of Greenbelt, are in Prince George’s County.
A home at 4602 Morgan Road, in Morningside, just sold for $280,000.
How Andrews got its name
Lt. Gen. Frank M. Andrews was killed in Iceland on May 3, 1943, in an aircraft accident along with 13 other men when their B-24 lost its radio beam and crashed into a hillside. He is buried at Arlington.
General Andrews was one of the frst to see the future role of air power. He was honored on March 31, 1945—77 years ago this week—when Camp Springs Army Air Field (whch had been established in 1941) was renamed and dedicated to the general. His widow, Jeanette Andrews, came from Miami for the ceremonies.
COVID-19 report
Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex mass vaccination clinic will close after Friday, April 8. The Temple Hills Community Center will no longer offers COVID-19 testing services after Friday, March 25. Two State-run testing sites in the County have already closed.
For updates on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, including a complete list of clinics in the County, visit health.mypgc.us/Coronavirus.
It really sounds like things are getting back to normal.
Wordle
Are you a Wordle player? If so, you can boast to me. I did it in 3 today, March 25th. Lots of my family is competing.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Wayne Booth, Susan Frostbutter, Douglas Mangum and James Whipple, April 1; Melissa Lytton, Sophia Cordero and Bernie Saylor, April 3; longtime St. Philip’s organist Motoko Howard, April 4; Earlene Erhardt Righter, Jimmy Shipman and Kaitlin Woods, April 5; Jonathan Charters, April 6; and Debbie Callison, April 8.
Happy 33rd anniversary to Walter and Fannie Dimes on April 1.