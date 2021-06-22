The First Baptist Church of Deanwood located at 1008 45th Street NE, Washington, D.C., recently celebrated 119 years. The First Baptist Church of Deanwood is a spiritual land mark that had been approved as a National Historical Site.
Reverend William Banks Jr., of Trinity Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., was the guest preacher and he spoke about unity, diversity and identity at this anniversary service on June 12. The program was under the leadership of Deacon Board Chairman Curtis Beatty, Sister Kim Ross, Minister of Music, had the singers and the praise team leading the praise, even during the remembering and celebrating of Children’s Day.
This church extends a welcome to come and worship with them as there are weekly worship services at the church as well as several conference calls. Call the church at 202-396-0534 or Fax at 202 396-9703 for any information you might need or want.
Another church celebration
St. Thomas Episcopal Church at 14300 St. Thomas Church Road in Croom, Upper Marlboro, will celebrate Pauli Murray Day and Dedicates Memorial at $t. Simon’s African-American Cemetery which is the burial grounds of enslaved people from Prince George’s County. On Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m., the dedication will take place at this cemetery which is across the street from the church. Pauli Murray “was a devote Christian and a priest in the Episcopal Church.” He was also a lawyer, scholar and advocate, “a major leader of the civil rights movement, championing integration and women’s rights.”
There will be a tailgate picnic for everyone following the service. You are invited to come out to attend this celebration, bring your lunch or picnic basket of goodies to enjoy and share. Beverages and cookies will be served by Parish members. You can call for contact information at 301-627-8469, or go to https://www.stthomascroom.org/.
Lest you forget
Sunday, June 20, was Father’s Day and the first day of summer 2021. Warm weather will be continuing as well as rain, storms, thunder, flooding-that’s what summer is all about.
And remember to be safe and stay healthy. Love yourself and others. Do what is right and do what is good.