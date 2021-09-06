Clinton Hardware in Clinton is part of the Do It Best network. But it hasn’t lost the charm that's made it successful since 1946. Now they're getting ready to celebrate 75 years.
It all began back in the 1946 when a guy named Lyde, a hardware salesman for Fries Beall & Sharp Inc., called on Ellsworth Ripple. The two became friends and partners and their business became Ripple Hardware & Supply Co., Inc.
When Ellsworth was ready to retire, Clyde Billman purchased the business. Sometime during the 1970s, Clyde's oldest son Dennis joined him in what had then become "the family business."
Business was so good that Clyde purchased property on Woodyard and moved to the current location, 9005 Woodyard Road. He named it Clinton Hardware. In the early 1980s Clyde's youngest son David joined the business and later their sister Donna came on board. It really was a family business!
Clyde Billman died in 2014. Time has passed, but David Billman is still there. He owns and runs Clinton Hardware with the same attention to customer satisfaction that has always been their core value.
It's not only a hardware store. Services include window glass and acrylic repair, window and door screen repairs, key duplication, lock re-keying, lamp repair, chainsaw and knife sharpening. And a big one for me—there's always someone available to help you.
I chatted with owner David Billman last week. He reminded me about their 75th Anniversary Extravaganza with a week of raffles and a grand prize drawing on Sept. 18.
Buy a chance!
Drop by Clinton Hardware and buy a 75th Anniversary ticket to perhaps win a Milwaukee Drill Kit, Rejuvenate Cleaning Set, Black & Decker Gift Pack, Bird Seed Prize Pack, Sawsall Kit or a Weber Charcoal Grill & Accessories. Tickets are $1 (6 for $5).
All proceeds go to local charities. Store hours are: 8-6 Mon.-Fri.; 8-5 Sat.; closed Sunday.
Loufiks take the trip of a lifetime
Dennis Loufik, of Skyline, emailed about the amazing trip his wife Sharon and their kids, Emily, Joshua and Micah, made this summer when they traveled to Kenya and Tanzania. "They first went on safaris in the Masai Mara, Kenyz and in the Serngeti in Tanzania. Then they split up. Sharon and Emily went on to Zanzibar, one of the Spice Islands off the coast of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean, to relax.
"Meanwhile, Joshua and Micah climbed the Lemosho Route to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. It was very difficult climbing at such a high altitude, but they survived by pushing themselves to their limits.
"Everyone made it home safely, praise the Lord!"
Neighbors & other good people
My District 8 County Council Member Monique Anderson-Walker has been recognized as a "Powerful Woman Leader" by the Prince George's Changemaker's Coalition.
Jessie Alexander, of Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., wrote on Nextdoor Morningside about the flock of wild turkeys in her neighborhood. She's lived there 20 years and had never seen such before.
Suitland High's Class of 1965 is planning a multi-year reunion for November 6 in Annapolis. You can find everything you need to know by going to: shs.myevent.com. I'm mentioning this again because back in 1965 the teens in the Morningside and Skyline community attended Suitland High. Spread the word.
Beltway Sniper revisited
All who lived here back in 2002 remember painfully the snipers who were randomly shooting and killing young and old, Black and White, in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. John Allen Muhammad and his 17-year-old accomplice Lee Boyd Malvo killed ten and wounded three before being captured at a rest stop in northern Maryland. Muhammad was sentenced to death in Virginia and executed in 2009.
Now the Maryland Court of Appeals has agreed to take up the case of Malvo because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled mandatory life-without-parole sentences are unconstitutional for juveniles.
Fresh produce
For the fourth year, the Farmer's Market at Creative Suitland is open Sundays until Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at 4719 Silver Hill Road. They also have a Market at Mary & Main, Capitol Heights Drive, noon to 4 p.m.
Prince George's County Fair canceled!
The Fair was due to open Sept. 8. Instead it has been announced that, "After careful consideration with our members and the Health Department, we are sad to say that Prince George's County Fair will not take place this year. The safety of our community will always come first. We look forward to using this time to start planning for 2022."
Mary's COVID report: 16 more Marylanders die
I want to congratulate Prince Georgians on their masked faces — in church, in Safeway, in Popeyes, at the bank, everywhere I wander people are masked.
But the State of Maryland had 1,272 new cases in just one day last Thursday. Bringing the total to 499,648 getting closer and closer to half-a-million.
There were 16 deaths in just one day last Thursday. The total now: 10,040 Maryland deaths.
Remembering 9/11
Next week I'll write about what is was like in the Morningside area on Sept. 11, 2001.
Here is a list of the 14 South County residents who died when American Airline Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon's west wing: Camp Springs: Ada Davis. Capital Heights: Brenda Kegler and Edna Stephens. Clinton: Sandra Foster and Antoinette Sherman. Forest Heights: Antoinette Sherman. Forestville: Samantha Lightbourn-Allen, Angelene Carter and Hilda Taylor. Fort Washington: Cecilia Richard. Oxon Hill: Robert Russell. Temple Hills: Carrie Blagburn. Upper Marlboro: James Debeuneure, Odessa Morris and Gerard Moran. They'll always be missed.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Carol (Glaubitz) Lee, Sept. 11; Anthony Thomas and Hank Busky, Sept. 12; Patricia Epperly, Sept. 13; Kenny Clark, Sept. 14; Elnora McCall, Sept. 15; Dolores McDonald, Steven Warren and Yolanda Dooley, Sept. 16; Kimberly Brewer, Everett Mason, Jr. and Joan Stakem, Sept. 17.
Former Morningside Fire Chief Les and Kathy Hedrick on their 52nd anniversary, Sept. 13; and Sal and Kathy (Blankenship) Biberaj on their 18th anniversary, Sept. 14.