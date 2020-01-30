Trinity Episcopal Church has a clothing bin installed in its parking lot. They are asking for gently used clothing and shoes for supporting the St. Vincent DePaul project. You can drop clothes and shoes as you go past Trinity Episcopal Church located at 14515 Church St., Upper Marlboro. If you want a receipt for your donation, you are asked to call the parish office at 301-627-2636.
February goodies
The celebrating of Toni Morrison’s birthday, M-NCPPC black history program will be at Ridgeley Rosenwald School at 8507 Central Ave., Capitol Heights, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is a free program for people of all ages celebrating the life and legacy of the author. There will be “screening of the newest documentary of Morrison’s life, a special creative writing activity” for the first Tuesday of the Black History Month program monthly series. The phone number if you need to call is 240-264-3415.
The public playhouse will have a “Black History in motion program featuring: Memphis Bold, Phil Wiggins and Bliss Ananda” at this musical which is to highlight contributions of African Americans through musical performance. The address of the public playhouse if 5445 Landover Road, Cheverly. Memphis Gold and Phil Wiggins “are internationally respected as American blues/roots masters.” They will perform rhythm and blues songs while violinist Bliss Ananda “will perform top 40 hits as well as songs from his Trinity Too album.” The program is on Feb. 5 from 10:30 a.m. until noon, costing $5 for residents and $7 for non-residents. If you need more information, the phone numbers there are 301-277-1710 and TTY 301-699-2544.
The movie “Bessie” will be playing at Camp Springs Senior Activity Center at 6429 Allentown Road in Camp Springs in the Potomac Room on Friday, Feb. 7, from 12:19 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. In this movie, “Queen Latifah focuses on the transformation of a struggling young singer into one of the most successful and influential recording artists of the 1920s.” You must have your M-NCPPC senior ID for this free “show up” event and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served.
Also, at Camp Springs Senior Activity Center on Friday, Feb. 7, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. will be National Give a Card Day, an opportunity to create a card you can send to a friend where you express your love and appreciation as you think about them. You must register in the sign-up book at the front desk.