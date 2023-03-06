A. Steven Fleisher, MD

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to colorectal cancer. More people are surviving colon and rectal cancer, but adults are being diagnosed at younger ages, which is alarming. According to a just released American Cancer Society report, one in five new cases are among people in their early 50s or younger. There also appears to be an overall shift to more diagnoses of advanced stages of cancer.

Screenings are important because colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States, and it is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men younger than 50. If you are at average risk, it is now recommended that you start screening at age 45. Getting a colonoscopy is not exactly fun, but there are now more convenient options.


A. Steven Fleisher, MD, is a board-certified gastroenterologist at Luminis Health with more than 20 years of experience.