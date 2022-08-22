Dr. Sunil Madan

Dr. Sunil Madan

 Photo by Daniel Burke, provided by Luminis Health

Another school year is here and parents may ask, “Does my child need immunizations this year?”

Immunizations are important because they keep our children safe, protecting them from certain infections and their complications by limiting the spread of illness. Kids usually receive immunizations when they see their pediatrician for an annual back-to-school wellness check-up. It’s a great time for your doctor to check your child’s progress and development and detect any potential problems.

Dr. Sunil Madan is the Chief Medical Officer at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.