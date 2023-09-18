It is never easy to hear that you have cancer, but it can be even harder for those who least suspect it because age is on their side. Yet more and more younger Americans are diagnosed with cancer. A recent study shows an alarming increase of cancer impacting younger people, particularly women, with gastrointestinal, endocrine and breast cancers climbing at the fastest rates, especially among ages 30 to 39.
Greater risk for women of color
These numbers are no surprise to Dr. Regina Hampton, chief of breast surgery at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, whose practice primarily serves African American and Latina women.
“Breast cancer can occur more frequently in women under the age of 50 in the African American population,” says Dr. Hampton. “It’s not uncommon for me to see someone in their thirties or forties who has received a breast cancer diagnosis.”
Because of this, Dr. Hampton recommends women of color get a breast cancer risk assessment and start breast cancer screenings at age 30.
Know your family history
Family history of breast cancer is one of the biggest risk factors for diagnosis. It’s important to know if you have any of your close family members, such as mothers or sisters and even fathers and brothers that have been diagnosed. Men can’t be left out of the conversation, as they, too, can be diagnosed with breast cancer. Having open and honest conversations about your family’s history with breast cancer could save your life, or that of a loved one.
Importance of screening
Sometimes women are unsure when they should start screening for breast cancer. You should receive a yearly mammogram starting at age 40, with 3D mammograms being the gold standard. If there is family history of breast cancer, then you should start getting a mammogram ten years prior to the age your loved one was diagnosed. For example, if the mother was age 42 at diagnosis, the daughter should start getting mammograms at age 32 and enroll in a high-risk breast screening program.
If you have no insurance or are underinsured, Luminis Health can help with your screening. We received a $1.3M state grant to provide breast cancer screenings to women in Prince George’s County over a three year period. In the first year, Luminis Health administered 1,038 no cost breast cancer screenings for women in the County. To see if you qualify for a no cost mammogram, please call 301-552-7724.
Looking ahead
Although alarming, the increase in breast cancer diagnoses in younger women may be due, at least in part, to increased breast cancer awareness and improved technology. Regular breast self-exams are essential. Early breast cancer is best diagnosed when there are no symptoms and there is only a small abnormality on imaging. Whatever your age, if you are concerned about changes in your breast tissue, get it checked by your healthcare provider and continue to advocate for yourself until you get answers that satisfy your concerns.
Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center is hosting its annual Pink Ribbon Rally on Friday, October 6 at its Lanham campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes testimonials from survivors as well as opportunities to receive life-saving information about the signs, symptoms and early detection of breast cancer. Please join us as we paint the town pink.