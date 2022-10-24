The holidays are approaching which means food will be everywhere. And maybe every year up until now you’ve gone into the holidays with the mindset that you’ll just diet in January. So you give yourself all the permission to eat all the foods, and not just eat, but overeat.
You get to January, feel horrible about your eating habits for the last few months, and decide to diet.
But this has been going on for years. And it seems like every holiday season you gain weight and it never fully comes off.
What if you could enjoy all the foods this holiday season and also not completely forget about your health?
This is where intuitive eating comes in.
Intuitive eating is a research-based framework backed by over 200 studies to help you improve your health without dieting by learning to listen to and trust your body’s cues with eating. People who eat intuitively experience feeling more in control around all foods and experience more weight stabilization and overall better health.
So how do you eat intuitively?
It starts with your mindset.
If you’ve been on any number of diets, you likely have a “good food, bad food” mindset with food. Thinking of foods as “good” and “bad” sets you up for feeling out of control with the “bad” foods and not wanting the “good/ diet” foods. Our brains are like “rule-rebels” when it comes to food. When we think a food is “bad”, we want it more. We call it the “forbidden fruit mentality." This is why when you’ve gone on a low or no carb diet, what do you crave? Carbs.
You want to practice unconditional permission with food, giving yourself permission to eat whatever you want without guilt.
Yes, you read that right. Doing this puts all foods on an even playing field which takes away the “forbiddenness” of the food. And this makes the food less temping and allows you to feel in control with it. It also takes away the “I’m going to eat this today and be 'good' tomorrow,” which usually leads to overeating on that food.
So you can eat the cake and cookies and feel in control instead of controlled by the cake and cookies.
Next, practice attunement with eating.
Notice how your body feels. Notice what hunger feels like and eat when you are first noticing those early hunger cues like slight emptiness in your stomach. Notice what comfortable fullness feels like and stop eating at this point.
And lastly, take actions that also honor your health.
The holidays don’t have to be "all or nothing." You can enjoy all of the delicious foods that you love and also consider your health. Eat a balance of all the food groups, move your body, practice mindfulness and stress relaxation and prioritize your sleep.
Doing this during the holidays will have you getting to January first feeling like you don’t even need to diet in the New Year. You’ll have enjoyed all of your favorite treats, not restricting anything, while feeling completely in control and still taking care of your health.
Victoria Yates is a certified intuitive eating coach, health coach, and prior registered nurse at Victoria Yates Coaching. She specializes in helping women improve their health by getting away from dieting & learning to eat intuitively, trust their body cues with food, & have a better relationship with food & themselves. She lives in South Carolina but works with women all over the world. Learn more about Victoria at victoria-yates.com.