The holidays are approaching which means food will be everywhere. And maybe every year up until now you’ve gone into the holidays with the mindset that you’ll just diet in January. So you give yourself all the permission to eat all the foods, and not just eat, but overeat.

You get to January, feel horrible about your eating habits for the last few months, and decide to diet.

Victoria Yates is a certified intuitive eating coach, health coach, and prior registered nurse at Victoria Yates Coaching. She specializes in helping women improve their health by getting away from dieting & learning to eat intuitively, trust their body cues with food, & have a better relationship with food & themselves. She lives in South Carolina but works with women all over the world. Learn more about Victoria at victoria-yates.com.