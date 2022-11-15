That's the headline of an article in a recent issue of National Parks magazine.
"Prince George's County, Maryland, has all the markings of a great destination. It is peppered with intrigue, adventure, and a rich past...
"Founded in the 17th century, the area is an expansive landscape that was originally inhabited by the Piscataway Indian Nation before the tobacco plantations of the 1800s." National Parks recommends these historic sites you should visit:
- Mount Calvert Historical & Archeological Park in Upper Marlboro
- Northampton Slave Quarters and Archaeological Park in Bowie
- Fort Washington Park
- Surratt House in Clinton
- College Park Aviation Museum, home to the world's oldest continuously operating airport
- Dinosaur Park in Laurel where fossils of the 100 million-year-old Cretaceous period continue to be uncovered.
All, right here in Prince George's County.
Town of Morningside: Happy birthday, Jerry!
Jerry Glaubitz, Morningside's "Mayor for Life" would have turned 102 this Nov. 23. Born in 1920, he died April 26, 2005, at the age of 84. The Randolph Road Circle is dedicated to him. Jerry is the reason I'm writing this column; he put me on the job back in 1976.
Morningside is sponsoring a Food & Toy Drive to support three local families in the area. If you wish to donate a non-perishable food item, new toy or a cash donation, you can bring it to the Town office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21. For more information, call 301-736-2300.
Breakfast with Santa is coming up Dec. 10. More about it in future columns.
Neighbors & other good people
I was pleased to be back at Skyline School again—to vote. I chatted with the poll-workers, who said they'd been pretty busy since the polls opened at 7. Didn't see many familiar faces. (Just wish Skyline was still a school!)
Renee Purvis Spalding died October 21. A memorial Service was held for her Nov. 12 at VFW Post 9619, in Morningside. She is survived by her mother, Brenda Purvis-Wilson, and siblings, Robyn Purvis, Michelle Johnson and James T. Witcher, Jr. Her father, James T. Witcher, predeceased her.
Fr. Chris Yakkel is the new Catholic chaplain at Joint Base Andrews.
Julie Koch-Michael, former Morningsider, sent this report, "I’m visiting relatives that mama and I first met in 1969. This time both my daughters were able to keep me company. We visited Iceland for 3 days then headed to Spain to walk on the Camino de Santiago for 3 days. Leah and Logan are here on the family farm with me for walking in the forest and finding mushrooms, going to dinner parties and seeing wildlife (such as a moose that has been visiting frequently to eat fallen apples). They go home soon, and I stay several more weeks."
I'm looking forward to a visit from my son Mike and his wife Sandy who will be spending the next couple of weeks with me, from their home in El Paso, Texas.
Changing landscape
I am delighted by the new — and much needed! — paving of Auth Road, which follows by only a month or so the repaving of Allentown Road to Branch Avenue.
The Vietnam Memorial is 40 years old this week. Events marking the occasion included the reading, over four days, of the more than 58,000 names chiseled into its stone face. Every year more than 5 million visit the memorial. Many leave flags, flowers, medals, old letters and photos.
The Roosevelt Bridge, which carries Interstate 66 over the Potomac River, is expected to fully reopen by the end of the month now that emergency repairs have been made. Good thing too—it will return to carrying an average of 150,000 vehicles daily.
Where should the FBI build its new headquarters? The discussion is starting again. Currently there are two sites in Maryland (Landover and Greenbelt) and a site in Virginia under consideration. Stay tuned.
The Season: Autumn
The Social Security Administration has a nifty online baby name database. In 2021 Autumn was the 66th most popular girl's name, a couple of notches down from its high of 64th in 2013. It's a lot more popular than it was in 1969 when it was the 831st most popular for American girls born that year.
One Maryland One Book
Author Naima Coster has been on a five-stop Maryland book tour to speak about her book which has been selected the 2022 OneMarylandOnebook. "What's Mine and Yours" is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families and how they dealt with it when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into predominantly white schools on the west side.
Do you remember?
Five years ago, October 26, 2017, a National Guard fighter jet experienced mechanical problems just a few minutes after taking off from Joint Base Andrews and crashed before the pilot could return to the base.
The pilot, whose name was not released, was on a training mission with three other F-16 jets when the plane crashed, narrowly missing a cluster of homes off Temple Hill Road about 9:15 a.m. The pilot had ditched fuel tanks, to keep the F-16C aloft, and maneuvered to a wooded area about 6 miles from the base trying to avoid the densely populated area below.
The pilot, who had flown with 121st Fighter Squadron for about a year, was taken to the base for medical treatment of minor injuries and later released.
Milestones
