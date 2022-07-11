Tobacco usage is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 34 million adults currently smoke cigarettes, while an estimated 2.5 million middle and high school students use at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes and vapes.
Beyond being harmful to users, tobacco products can also be fatal. According to The World Health Organization (WHO), the tobacco industry is responsible for the death of 8 million people worldwide each year, as well as widespread deforestation and overall environmental destruction.
Steps to reduce tobacco usage in the U.S.
In recent years, there have been ongoing steps by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CDC and White House to curb tobacco usage, which accounts for $225 billion spent annually on medical care to treat smoking-related illness and disease in adults.
Recently, the Biden administration announced it will be developing a rule that would set a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other tobacco products to help lower nicotine content so that people are more successful in their cessation efforts.
Also, the FDA moved to ban the sale of Juul electronic vaping devices in the U.S., though the ban is temporarily on hold while it is reviewed by an appeals court. In addition to these efforts, work is underway to further reduce tobacco usage, including increasing the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21, as well as a proposed rule by the FDA to ban the manufacturing and sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes and ban all flavored cigars.
These initiatives are focused on continuing to reduce the number of people who use tobacco products, as well as support those who want to quit.
The risk of smoking and using tobacco products
Smoking and tobacco use harms every organ of the body, causing many diseases and reducing the health of smokers. There is no safe form of tobacco, including electronic cigarettes.
The risks of smoking and tobacco usage include:
· Shortness of breath
· Increased risk of heart attacks and strokes
· Lung and other cancers (larynx, mouth, pharynx, esophagus, pancreas, bladder, breast, cervix)
· Chronic pulmonary diseases (chronic bronchitis and emphysema)
· Long-term disability
All cigarettes are harmful, and any exposure to tobacco smoke can cause both immediate and long-term damage to the body. Scientists have identified more than 7,000 chemicals and chemical compounds in tobacco smoke. At least 70 of them are known to cause cancer.
The benefits of quitting
For people who quit smoking, there are immediate and long-term benefits in doing so. Within 20 minutes of quitting, the body begins to repair itself and some of the damage caused by smoking:
· Carbon monoxide levels in your blood drops back to normal
· Improved circulation
· Walking becomes easier
· Decrease in coughing, shortness of breath and infections
· Reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer
Support to help you quit
Quitting tobacco will increase both longevity and quality of life. Quitting smoking is an important health decision, but how someone quits is also important. There are many safe, FDA-approved medications and strategies that can help people to quit. Consult your healthcare provider, a tobacco treatment specialist or contact the Maryland Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW for additional support.
If you are ready to give up cigarettes and other tobacco products, Luminis Health is here to help you. There are a number of resources to help you successfully quit, including:
· Tobacco Treatment Specialists
· Individual or group counseling sessions
· Attend a “Be Free From Nicotine” Workshop
For more information on our smoking cessation and nicotine dependence program, call 443-481-5366 or 443-481-5367.