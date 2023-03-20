Teenage girls are in crisis. New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals nearly three in five (57%) teen girls in the United States felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021. This is double that of teen boys and the highest level reported in the past decade. This data aligns with the increased number of teen girls who are being seen in the clinics and emergency departments in Prince George’s County, where Jesselina Curry, MD—a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Luminis Health—reports that the most common symptoms reported by these teenagers are low self-esteem and thoughts of not wanting to be alive.

Why are teen girls affected most?


Jesselina Curry, MD, is an adolescent psychiatrist at Luminis Health.