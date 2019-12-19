Groundbreaking for the new La Reine Science & Innovation Center was held last week at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville. The ceremony took place in a tent adjacent to the school, located in the main drive circle, soon to serve as the grounds for the science center and the new legacy courtyard.
Among the special guests were Bernardine Franciscan Sisters who founded La Reine in the late 1950s, as a Catholic girls’ high school, and Holy Cross Brothers, who founded McNamara in the mid-1960s as a high school for boys. In 1992, La Reine closed its doors and McNamara became co-ed. This new Center will honor La Reine as the fine school it was.
Among other distinguished guests: Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., president of the Maryland Senate, Melony G. Griffith, Maryland state senator, Auxiliary Bishop Roy Edward Campbell Jr., Superintendent of Schools William H. Ryan, lead benefactors Steve Proctor, Dianne Proctor, G. Thomas Borger, Gerry Borger and numerous other generous donors and guests who have been champions to make the dream of the La Reine Science & Innovation Center a reality.
“The addition of this center is undoubtedly the most significant development in our school’s history,” said Marco J. Clark, McNamara president and CEO. “Indeed, our school’s legacy is proud, but our future is even brighter with the coming of the La Reine Science & Innovation Center.”
Born on Christmas Day
Jean Nichols was born on Christmas Day in 1964. And now I’ve made a small list of other locals who celebrate the day: Jason Tomlinson, Dec. 25 (1983), Samantha Bowie and Christine Mucker. Also, two who are now deceased: Loretta Hooe and Florine Miles (1911). I’m sure the Christ child is happy to share his birthday.
Neighbors & other good people
Seventy-seven years ago, Dec. 23, 1942, Jerry Glaubitz managed to get leave from the war to fly to Nebraska and marry his Jean. Sadly, both are no longer with us; they celebrated their anniversary in heaven.
Condolences to Father Patrick Lewis, pastor of St. Philip’s Parish, on the death of his mother Patricia Jean Lewis of Silver Spring, on Dec. 9. She was the widow of Steven Lewis, mother of four, and grandmother of six. Mass of christian burial was at St. Andrew Apostle in Silver Spring, with burial at gate of heaven.
Time to retreat
Making a retreat on New Year’s Eve is special. I’ve done this three times — it’s wonderful. It will be Dec. 31-Jan. 1 at Loyola on the Potomac, in Faulkner. From the website: “Join us as we pray in the New Year. The retreat begins with dinner at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is followed by a time of prayer and quiet reflection. We celebrate the Eucharist to bring in the New Year followed by a social (in the lounge near the cozy, warm fireplace).
“New Year’s Day begins with prayer and brunch prior to departure. Fee: $110. For information contact Lisa White at 301-392-0801, or lisa.white@loyolaretreat.org.”
By the way, each retreater has his or her small private room with bed, desk, comfy chair, dresser, toilet and sink. And a window to look out at the beautiful Potomac or the wooded entrance.
A pet for Christmas?
Prince George’s Animal Services, on Brown Station Road, would love to have you give one of their dogs or cats a happy Christmas with a loving family. They have cut the price: Dogs are $125 (regularly $225) and cats are $70 (a second cat for $25). Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sundays and Thursdays. Info: wwwprincegeorgespets4us.com.
Allan Swenton, who collected key chains
Allen Swenton, 71, who lived almost all of his life on Suitland Road in Morningside, died Nov. 29. He was a member of SPRED (Special Religion Education) at St. Philip’s and received training at Sheltered Workshop. Over the years he collected calendars and key chains. (I gave him plenty of each.) He was the son of the late William and June Swenton and the oldest of their six children, which include Rick, Nancy, Carol, Trudy and the late Larry. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Fr. Patrick Lewis at St. Philip’s with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In her eulogy, his sister Nancy told us, “He was a great kid for all of us.”
Tootsie Colabucci, ‘She was love’
Angela “Tootsie” Colabucci, 84, who grew up in Washington, graduated from St. Patrick’s High School, moved to Dixon Street in Hillcrest Heights, and Dower House Road, died Dec. 5.
She had been a volunteer in the nursery at Southern Maryland Hospital.
Tootsie was the wife of 64 years for Lawrence Colabucci; mother of Brian, Kevin, Patrick, Lauren, Lesley and the late Michael; grandmother of 12 and great-grandma of seven. A Mass of Christian Burial was in a full house at Most Holy Rosary in Rosaryville. Her son Kevin gave a delightful eulogy. He said of her, if you said “I love you” she replied “I love you more.”
Milestones
Happy birthday to Ricky Nichols, Dec. 20; Evelyn McKeown, Dec. 21; Timothy Flaherty and former Morningside Mayor Irving Robinson, Dec. 22; Paul Ford and Russ Kyser, Dec. 23; Kendall Lanehart and former Morningside Councilman Ken Miller, Dec. 24; Jean Nichols, Jason Tomlinson, Samantha Bowie and Christine Mucker, Dec. 25; Jeffrey Norton and Michael Nichols, Dec. 26.
Happy anniversary to Ray and Betty Call, Dec. 20; and Pastor and Mrs. Kelvin McCune, their 34th on Dec. 21, 1985.
A blessed Christmas to all!