It was 1971 and the new Block Mothers Program had already paid off — they found the dog that bit a child headed for Skyline School. So, the boy didn’t have to have rabies shots.
The bridge over Henson Creek was widened with curbing from Suitland Parkway to the firehouse.
Benjamin D. Foulois Jr. High grew with a new wing. Andrew Jackson Jr. High, on Regency Parkway, was readied for a September opening. And it was rumored a new senior high would be going in next to Princeton Elementary. It was to be called Morningside Senior High School. (Never happened.)
A Welcoming Committee was formed with Barbara Fortuna, Pauline Ross, Daisy Young and Mary Jo McMonigle.
Capt. Raymond Perkins was elected president when Skyline held its second election in August. Other elected officers were Tom Reilly, Dolores Steinhilber, Major Pat Hayes, Sandra Pouncey, Jill Power and Mary McHale.
On May 21, 1971, all our house numbers were changed. Also, we were told we could not use “Skyline, Md.” for our address; we had to use “Suitland.” (House numbers were also changed in Morningside. But most Morningsiders, wisely, refused to use “Suitland.”)
On Oct. 2, 1971, Skyline hosted a block party at the dead-end of Lucente Avenue. We were all invited to “bring your favorite picnic dish.”
To be continued.
Neighbors and other good people
Chips McKnight, volunteer firefighter with Morningside, is a friend of Justin Walker, one of the two firemen whose boat vanished off the coast of Florida. The search was called off after a heartbreaking week. Justin was with a department in Fairfax, Va.
Morningside Mayor Benn Cann is vice president of the Prince George’s County Municipal League and will be moving up to president next year. He’s also serving his second term with the Maryland Municipal League Board of Directors. And besides that, he teaches social studies at William W. Hall Academy in Capitol Heights.
Steven Arnold Merril, of Williamsburg, Va., died Aug. 15. He was born in Washington and grew up in Suitland, the son of Arthur and Martha Merril. He may have graduated from one of our local high schools. If you remember him, let me know. By the way, he got a law degree at American University and was retired as a trial attorney.
What’s happening in Morningside?
• Morningside is hosting a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Morningside Fire Department, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables (each with two chairs) are $10 for residents; $15 for non-residents. To register or for more information, call 301-736-2300.
• I was delighted to be invited to Morningside’s Senior Lunch & Ice Cream Social on Aug. 16. Fun fellowship, good food and excellent sundaes.
• Two new police cruisers are coming up for the Morningside Police Department. One will be marked. One won’t.
• The town now has Pet Waste Stations — I believe there are five — at various locations. I think they each have bags and a place to dispose of them.
• A cute one-eyed pug was found in Morningside. A search in the neighborhood failed to find the owner. Animal Control picked him up.
And another dog missing
An 11-month-old Yorkie is missing in District Heights. He has a red collar with a bell and is an Emotional Support Animal for an 8-year-old girl. Reward. Call 202-369-0862.
Suitland HS ‘redevelopment’
So many of my readers graduated from Suitland High School. In a few years, when they’re in town, they’ll have to go by and check it out. It will be the most expensive redevelopment in Prince George’s County Public Schools’ history.
Plans for the new school include two schools — a performing arts school and a comprehensive high school on the same site. There’ll be new interior finishes, window and door replacements, new science equipment and new roofs.
The Career and Technical Learning Building will be demolished, as the program is moved off-campus.
According to County Schools’ Director of Capital Programs Sean Matlock, “There is only one high school in the county that gets students from every district, and that is Suitland.” He added that work would begin in the summer or fall of fiscal 2021.
Changing landscape, in Washington
• The Washington Monument is due to reopen Sept. 19. It will be open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Christmas and the Fourth of July. It has been shut down because of damage caused by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake on Aug. 23, 2011.
• Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House will be closed for seven months while the National Park Service and the Secret Service install a 13-foot-tall fence. (The current fence is 6 feet.)
• The Jefferson Memorial is undergoing restoration and cleaning, including using a laser to treat black biofilm (algae), restoring the roofs, repairing the stone and cleaning the marble. The project will take 15 months. The Memorial will remain open during construction.
• The Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial construction continues, on 4 acres across Independence Avenue from Air & Space. It’s expected to open in May 2020.
Killebrew dies at 107
Mack Killebrew is the oldest person I’ve ever written an obit for. He lived in Oxon Hill but he was born in Rocky Mount, N.C., on Jan. 16, 1912.
He moved to the Washington area in the 1930s. He was a truck driver for Griffith Consumers fuel company, a taxi driver and a photographer who specialized in wedding pictures.
Survivors include his wife Joyce. Services were at Evangel Cathedral, in Upper Marlboro, with burial at Cheltenham.
Milestone
Happy birthday to Wanda Payne Simms, Bria Barbour-Ray, Denis Wood, Jai McCune, Caitlin Rose Woods and Tom Anderson, Aug. 30; Mary Berkley and Travis Mullins, Aug. 31; Christine Hoehl, Judy Busky, Earl Simms, Rebecca Capps and my great-granddaughter Mary Adela McHale, Sept. 1; Suzanne Kenney, Sept. 2; Andrelic Howard, Sept. 3; and Loretta Carter, Sept. 4.