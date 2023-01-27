The Grief Support Group at Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church, located at 9010 Frank Tippett Road, Upper Marlboro, MD, where the pastors are Daniel and Sabrina Mangrum, has their for upcoming Grace in, Grace Out, Grief Share Ministry at the church. This a 13 week session on ZOOM for adults of all ages with first session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Another session will be held Feb. 2 until Feb. 13, which will be on ZOOM from 7-8:30 p.m. You can register for this session on www.griefshare.com. Find a group, then put in CPBBC's zip code: 20772. This ministry is one of warmth with trained facilitators who will listen to you and offer guidance and response to your questions.