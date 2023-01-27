The Grief Support Group at Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church, located at 9010 Frank Tippett Road, Upper Marlboro, MD, where the pastors are Daniel and Sabrina Mangrum, has their for upcoming Grace in, Grace Out, Grief Share Ministry at the church. This a 13 week session on ZOOM for adults of all ages with first session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.
Another session will be held Feb. 2 until Feb. 13, which will be on ZOOM from 7-8:30 p.m. You can register for this session on www.griefshare.com. Find a group, then put in CPBBC's zip code: 20772. This ministry is one of warmth with trained facilitators who will listen to you and offer guidance and response to your questions.
Three components to Grief Share experiences are:
Video Seminar with expert information-packed videos with new tools for your journey.
Discussion Group consist of a small group who will listen to your check-ups, personal challenges and review from the weekly video content.
Workbook which every participant needs for their own personal growth.
You can purchase the workbook from Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church for $20 or you can order the workbook when you register. The Grief Support Group believes that if cach participant is willing to lean in and do their grief work required during this journey, their pain will lessen, the quilt will be gone, any shame will be removed and sorrow will turn from Mourning to Joy.
This ministry leaders Deaconess are Phylliss Billings and Deacon Lewis Jones with a team of committed facilitators who will walk with you through paths on the journey of grief toward healing, deliverance, and gainful hope for the future. They are waiting to welcome you to this session, Grace In, Grace Out, Grief Share Ministry at Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church. If you have any questions, send your questions to epbbegriefshare@gmail.com.