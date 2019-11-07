Happy birthday greetings are extended from many people who live in several areas of Prince George’s County, to Mrs. Anne Pinkney Peterson. Mrs. Peterson, who will be 95 years old on Nov. 13, the oldest child, the daughter of Ruth Pinkney and Wesley Pinkney, was born in Croom. She attended Holly Grove Elementary School and graduated as a senior at Fredrick Douglass High School. She met a soldier, Eddie Peterson, and the two of them fell in love. They were married at the Baltimore Courthouse and they had six children, Eddie Peterson, Joyce Peterson-Dunn, Faye Peterson, Charles Peterson, Denise Peterson-Hawkins and Cynathia Peterson, the oldest sibling, who is deceased. She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, a family that she loves and enjoys spending time with. She liked traveling with them when he was in the military as their children traveled with them. They all enjoyed the trips, seeing the sights as they traveled to Texas, North Carolina, Virginia and several other places in the United States as well as going to places not in the United States. Her employment included working at Glen L. Martin, the U.S. Post Office in Baltimore, as a nurse at Central High and Eleanor Roosevelt High School. She is active in her church where she has held several positions. She has met and still has many friends as she continues to have a wonderful life. Happy birthday!
Festival of Lights
There will be an opportunity for families to drive through and look at the beautiful Winter Festival of Lights at the Watkins Regional Park at 201 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. If you want to walk or run through this 3-mile course, you are asked to register, pay the registration fee of $30 for each person where you will get a long-sleeve commemorative T-shirt and help a local family get one turkey. Registration can be done online at www.pgparks.com with a deadline for registration of Nov. 14. The phone number at the park is 301-699-2456, TTY 301-699-2544. It is also a beautiful sight to ride through this park. Get information about riding through the Festival of Lights by calling Watkins Regional Park at the numbers listed above.
Special days for November
Daylight Saving Time ended Nov. 3. Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 28.
Happy November birthday on the 4th to Shelia Rich; the 6th to James E. Perry III; the 13th to Anne Pinkney Peterson; the 14th to Clara Allen; the 18th to the Rev. Sara C. Britt; the 29th to Anthony Rich and my son John W. Jones and my great grandchildren, twins Sebastion and Sophia Bou.