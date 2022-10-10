The last trip James Perry drove from Bladensburg to Wendell, N.C., to visit his uncle, Leonard Cross, was not for fishing but a trip just for enjoyment. In September, the usual fishing trip was canceled because heavy winds from a recent storm made fishing dangerous.
Mr. Perry still wanted to go to Wendell and invited his mother, my sister Evelyn Perry and me, his Aunt Priscilla Jones, to get ready and pack for the trip to relax and see our brother, Leonard.
One day, Mr. Cross took us to the Farmers Market in Raleigh. We made several stops at shopping centers, visiting many stores where we would go inside, look around, pick up things and buy things if we wanted. We enjoyed a wonderful dinner at Applebees, delicious foods a’plenty. At his house, he prepared barbeque meats, rolls, drinks as his friend, Tracy Ford had prepared delicious baked beans and other goodies. There was also cake and a variety of ice creams.
"I truly enjoyed the company and I am happy that they had a good time," said Leonard.
Hopefully they can go fishing because Leonard and James both enjoy the boat ride, the opportunity to catch some good fish to take home to eat later. Mrs. Perry and I enjoy the ride, the sights we see, especially as we ride down Routes 301 and 95 and we do not have to drive. Hopefully the weather will be better so we all can enjoy that trip.
Trinity Episcopal Church
Trinity Episcopal Church has Sunday Morning Services at 10 a.m. There is in person service at the church located at 14514 Church Street in Upper Marlboro. There is also online service through Zoom.