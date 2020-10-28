Look out of your windows, especially while you are driving down the street. Yes, the deer are there, looking for food, looking for a mate, but not looking for you. Sometimes there is only one deer, but I have seen two or more as I peep out of my window. They do not seem to be afraid of people or traffic. Sometimes while the deer are crossing the street, one will stop while the other ones will slowly continue their walking, Be careful. Be alert. Drive slowly. Yes, the deer might be looking for a mate because the deer could be in love or the deer could be looking for food.
Halloween
Halloween, the eve of All Saints’ Day is coming, Oct. 31. Children in costumes are going from door to door as they rush down the street looking for some treats. Sometimes when they did not get a treat or they did not like the treat, they would play a prank on a house or some nearby area. This year most children will not be doing the usual Halloween thing because of coronavirus. Now most children are at home watching TV, playing games, listening to music. Some nearby churches, community centers and parks offer something for children to do, to see, to play or to eat to help children remember this holiday and be thankful for their welcomed support and open doors.
Services for Margaret Brown
A family member, a neighbor, a church member, a friend of Margaret Brown of Brandywine, who left her earthly home on October 8, 2020, as the results of the complications she had from the COVID-19 infection. Mrs. Brown was born May 10, 1952, in Dendon, Va., to her parents, Mr. Elmore and Mrs. Dora Carr Gee. She married Mr. Lewis E. Brown and they had a daughter Karen and a son, Michael. There are many grandchildren, great grand children, other family members and friends.
She was always seen at the First Baptist Church of Deanwood, Washington, D.C., which she joined in 1952. She was a member of the Senior Usher Board where she smiled as she welcomed people to the service giving them programs and fans while walking them to their seats. She was also an active member of the Church Missionary Board.
Her hobbies were traveling, canning fruits, playing games and always an annual Christmas and New Years Brunch. She also enjoyed the Wizards as they played their sports team game.
Mrs. Brown’s Funeral Services were under the leadership of Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road in Bowie, Md., where service was there at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.