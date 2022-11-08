"It was a very good visit," said Desire Cross as she talked about her time spent visiting family members and friends at the Morgan State University Homecoming. She left Bradenton, Fla., flying to BWI Airport for her trip north. She had not been north in over a year.

She went to the homecoming parade which she enjoyed and stayed for the football game in which Morgan State lost to Norfolk State. However, the food at the luncheon was delicious and she enjoyed the people around her. She was very, very happy to celebrate 45 years of being a Delta as she did indeed proudly wear her Delta tee shirt. It was good to see familiar faces, talk, laugh and enjoy the music as she enjoyed the food.