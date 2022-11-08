"It was a very good visit," said Desire Cross as she talked about her time spent visiting family members and friends at the Morgan State University Homecoming. She left Bradenton, Fla., flying to BWI Airport for her trip north. She had not been north in over a year.
She went to the homecoming parade which she enjoyed and stayed for the football game in which Morgan State lost to Norfolk State. However, the food at the luncheon was delicious and she enjoyed the people around her. She was very, very happy to celebrate 45 years of being a Delta as she did indeed proudly wear her Delta tee shirt. It was good to see familiar faces, talk, laugh and enjoy the music as she enjoyed the food.
She included on her visit time, places she wanted to visit and things she wanted to do with her family who lived in Princes Georges County. She enjoyed the ride down the many roads as the trips to several centers in Washington, D.C. and nearby Maryland. She put flowers on the graves of her parents, sister, brother and brother-in-law as well as several cousins and former co-workers that she had worked with when she worked at the Social Security Office.
"It was a very good visit,” she said. “I stayed at my niece's house and at one of my best friend's houses. I saw my sisters, Priscilla Jones, Evelyn Perry and Varella Blue who came here from Pennsylvania, my brothers, Kevin Cross and William Cross and some cousins. I also saw some of my former tennis club members. As I still love tennis, I still play tennis in Florida. Yes, it was indeed an enjoyable 10 day trip.”
Wedding anniversary
It was a wonderful drive from our home in Prince George's County to the Princess Royale Hotel in Ocean City on Columbus Day Weekend to celebrate the 18th wedding anniversary for Rosalyn and Kevin Cross.
"We walked up and down the boardwalk, checking out all the beautiful sights," said Mrs. Cross. She added that it was good just to stop sometimes and go into some of the stores, looking at things or just browsing around.
There was a car show there that weekend with old cars, sports cars, loud cars and beautiful color cars. We went to Waterman's Seafood, which was recommended to us by one of the hotel workers. We did enjoy the delicious food. We also walked along the beach a few times. The trip was so special because our room was facing the ocean giving us a good view of the sun rising every morning.