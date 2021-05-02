God's Way Family Ministries, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that Deacon Jonathan Williams and Reverend Miranda A. Williams founded in 2011. God's Way Family Ministries, Inc (GWFM, Inc) is to build strong Christian families and communities by providing workshops, conferences, family enrichment activities as well as fellowship and outreach events through reaching, teaching and empowering people. You can join God's Way Family Ministries, Inc. on the 19,30 and 5th Saturday mornings for prayer at 6 a.m. and also on the 4" Thursday at 7 p.m. for thoughts and Biblical life application teachings. Go to Facebook Page, God's Way Family Ministries, Inc., to obtain the schedule of upcoming ministry events.
New Minister at Peace Baptist Church
On November 7, 2020, Reverend Justin M. Williams was elected to Pastor the Spirit of Peace Baptist Church located at 4311 R Street, Capital Heights, MD 20743. Reverend Williams received his education the in Washington, D. C., and Prince George's County school systems. He continued his education and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Maple Springs Baptist College and Seminary. He received his Masters Degree from Campbell University. He continues his educational learning where he is pursing doctoral studies in Education at Capella University.
Spirit of Peace Baptist Church has service with limited people invited to attend the church on Sunday at 10 a.m. They also have Zoom and Facebook Live through Spirit of Peace Baptist Church's Facebook. For help or more information, Spirit of Peace Baptist Church phone is 301.772.1600.
Mother's Day
Sunday, May 9, 2021, is Mothers Day-a day give to thanks, honor, and of course, cards and gifts. Mother offer and extend lots of love, affection, helping hands and those wonderful smiles as they continue to have a maternal relationship with us. Yes, they have a maternal relationship with us as they take care of us, provide not only love but foods, clothes, money and other things to show their love and care for us. Yes, the second day in May is Mothers Day, a Day of Commemoration of mother. Happy Mothers Day to Mothers everywhere.
Other Special Days besides Mothers Day, are May 6, National Day of Prayer and Nurses Day; May 15, Armed Forces Day and May 31, Memorial Day. And, May 30 to June 7 is Teacher Appreciation Week.
Happy Birthday for May include on 4th, Simone Perry, the 9th, Stephan Cross and Kay Powell, the 13th Jared Taylor, the 10th, Barbara Davis and my daughter, the 24th, Lisa Jones.