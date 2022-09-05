Trinity Episcopal Church located at 14514 Church Street in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, says all are welcome to come to the church every Sunday for the 10 a.m. service with Rev. Thomas Bauer.
The Maryland Department of Parks and Recreation of Prince George's County always has a variety of programs to do for everyone. There are also classes, special events which are open to the public. However, some classes and event cost for people to attend. There is plenty to do and several places to visit. For information, you can call the customers service help desk at 301-699 2265.
Alert
Be aware that consumer fireworks are illegal in Prince George's County. Remember, Fireworks including sparkles can cause serious bodily harm and burns are injurious to people.
Celebrating lives
Services celebrating the lives of some of our family members, friends and neighbors were held nearby. Robert E. Stokes, Jr. Celebration was held June 10 at First Baptist Church of Glendale with Rev. Nikki Pearson Presiding and Rev. William S. Berkeley, Jr., the Eulogist. Mr. Stokes was married to Doris Smith and they had three children. He served in the United States Army, worked at the Interstate Commerce Commission in D.C. and later became a U.S. Postal Carrier in Landover. His interment was at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Celebration of Her Story, Delores Ann Jones, was held July 29, 2020, at The First Baptist Church of Deanwood, at 1008 45th Street, N. E. Washington, D.C. where Bishop Byran N. Walker, Sr. gave the word of God. She was a nurse and continued her nursing ministry at the church. Her interment was at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland.
Services for Croom Acres resident, neighbor and friend, Nathaniel Rich, was held at Kettering Baptist Church on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro on Aug. 5, 2020. Mr. Rich was born in Clinton, N.C. He served in the U.S. Army. He moved to Washington, D.C. His work experience included working for a newspaper, government printing office, Briggs and Company Meat Warehouse and Safeway Warehouse.
He married Naomi Jane Conner and they had three children, James Anthony, Charlene Angele and Shelia Elizabeth. He joined Providence Baptist Church, when the church was located in Washington before moving to Upper Marlboro. He sang in the choirs and became a Deacon. His interment was at Harmony Memorial Cemetery in Hyattsville.