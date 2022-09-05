Trinity Episcopal Church located at 14514 Church Street in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, says all are welcome to come to the church every Sunday for the 10 a.m. service with Rev. Thomas Bauer.

The Maryland Department of Parks and Recreation of Prince George's County always has a variety of programs to do for everyone. There are also classes, special events which are open to the public. However, some classes and event cost for people to attend. There is plenty to do and several places to visit. For information, you can call the customers service help desk at 301-699 2265.