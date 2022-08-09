The Wall honoring 43,000 lost in the Korean War was unveiled during a memorial on the National Mall July 27, the 69th anniversary of the end of the War. The ceremony took place (I quote the Post) "on a humid afternoon, under gray skies with a sprinkling of rain. Dragonflies flitted over the seated crowd as dignitaries from the United States and South Korea spoke. Later, people placed white roses near relatives' names on the gray granite of the monument."
Aviator Amelia Earhart has finally come to the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall, following a ceremony July 27 that focused more on her role as a trailblazer for women's rights rather than the enduring mystery of her disappearance. She was one of my heroes back in the 1930s. I was broken-hearted when, in July 1937, she took off in her Lockheed Electra from New Guinea, and vanished.
Be warned: D.C. is considering a ban on right-on-red turns.
Town of Morningside
The Morningside Town Meeting will be August 16, 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. Mayor Cann wrote in the July newsletter, "I want to encourage you to come to the town hall meetings to see what is happening." He went on to say they would appreciate feedback on such matters as Trash Providers, Street and Road Projects, Town Operations and Communications, and ARPA Funds, "to name a few."
The town rents out its meeting space for special occasions. They have had baby showers, weddings and receptions of all kinds. Call 301-736-2300.
Morningside's Yard Sale is coming up Sept. 10 at the Fire Department. Table rental is $15, or 2 tables for $25. For information, email morningsiderec@morningsidemd.gov or call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Davonte Cornett, who once lived two doors down, dropped by his old neighborhood and knocked on my door. I was sorry I didn't recognize him--he's grown up. He moved about 10 years ago but now lives in Suitland and is a member of the Federal Police Department. He told me how busy the FPC is! He also introduced me to his wife Shawnsey. There's something special about having kids grow up and revisit their old neighborhoods.
Randall Matthews, who grew up in the City of District Heights on Kipling Parkway, is now the Head Chef at Underground Food Court in DuPont Circle.
Frances J. Hall, 96, of Aquasco, died July 11. She leaves her children, Regina, Rene, LaShawn, Calvin "Gregory," Andre and Darryl Sr; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grands, seven sisters and two brothers. Mass of Christian Burial was at Mount Calvary Church in Forestville.
We recently entertained three of our Texas relatives, in town at National Harbor for a jewelry convention. We took them to Texas Ribs in Clinton. Among the other customers were Tom and Barbara Zetty who are Texas Ribs regulars. Our party was very loud, but Tom and Barbara said they didn't mind. I told them I'd put them in my column.
St. Philip's Crab Feast
St. Philip's invites you to their All-you-can-eat Crab Feast fundraiser at Sarto Hall on August 21. Feast on crabs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, hotdogs, beef/turkey burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, soda, beer, music & more.
Hours are 1-5 p.m. Cost: $70 per person. Sarto Hall (Knights of Columbus hall) is at 3611 Stewart Road in Forestville. For information and tickets, contact Andre Jordan, 841-0141; Renee @ church office, 301-423-4244; or Stephanie @ school, 301-423-4740.
Changing landscape
Recent news about the Chesapeake Bay blue crabs is not good. There has been a severe drop in the numbers of crabs--the lowest ever recorded! I assume our next McHale crab feast will be a lot more expensive.
Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has announced its planned relocation two miles up the road from the current location in Prince George's. Which means a new hospital in South County. The medical center recently purchased 23 acres of land between Livingston Road and Route 210 on Old Fort Ford in Fort Washington. This empty land is across from the new Giant grocery.
The Fairytale Museum has opened in Waldorf at 2935 Festival Way, next to The Christmas Tree Shop. Hours are 10am to 2pm Monday through Saturday but that time may occasionally be extended. It includes interactive exhibits and guided play and offers special events such as birthday parties. Admission is $12, free for adults when accompanied by a child. Info: 844-722-4642.
The name "National Landing" is being shorted to a two-syllable abbreviation; Amazon is calling it "NaLa." I don't think this is official, but you need to know the latest in kitsch.
County fairs coming up
Prince George's County Fair will be at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro Sept. 8-11.
The 98th (!) Charles County Fair will be at the Fairgrounds Sept. 15-18.
Ike loved to dance, especially the jitterbug
Alfred N. "Ike" Eichelberger, 92, died July 31 with family by his side. He was born in Washington, son of Agnes and Linwood Eichelberger.
He married Anita in 1958. They raised their three children in Camp Springs and were members of St. Philip the Apostle Church. Through St. Philip's, they made many lifelong friends and remained active in the community until moving to Dunkirk in 1993.
Ike retired from the Washington D. C. Fire Department, Engine Company 3, in 1970. After several years, he began a second career working for the Prince George's County Department of Public Works & Transportation as Construction Standards Inspector.
He loved construction projects, so much so that he built both his and his daughter's homes in Dunkirk--which inspired his son to build his own house next door. He spent summers at his home in Ocean City, fishing, crabbing and swimming in the ocean. He loved to dance.
Survivors include his wife Anita, son Keven, daughters Karen and Brenda, grand- and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Vickie, siblings Velma Cook, Jeanne Pontillo and brother James. Mass of Christian burial was at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church in Owings.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Mary Berkley and Brittany Short, Aug. 13; Kathy Beardmore, Aug. 15; Margaret Hunt, Nancy Stacey and Gracie Mothershead, Aug. 16; Hildagard Koenig, Aug. 17; my remarkable granddaughter-in-law Heather McHale, Le August Brent and Mark Cummings, Jr., Aug. 19.