The Wall honoring 43,000 lost in the Korean War was unveiled during a memorial on the National Mall July 27, the 69th anniversary of the end of the War. The ceremony took place (I quote the Post) "on a humid afternoon, under gray skies with a sprinkling of rain. Dragonflies flitted over the seated crowd as dignitaries from the United States and South Korea spoke. Later, people placed white roses near relatives' names on the gray granite of the monument."

Aviator Amelia Earhart has finally come to the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall, following a ceremony July 27 that focused more on her role as a trailblazer for women's rights rather than the enduring mystery of her disappearance. She was one of my heroes back in the 1930s. I was broken-hearted when, in July 1937, she took off in her Lockheed Electra from New Guinea, and vanished.

 