Darnall’s Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro invites you to two of their popular events — highland tea and colonial tavern dinner, both coming up soon. Get a taste of Darnall’s Chance hospitality.
The highland tea is on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. It’s a cozy winter afternoon tea that pays homage to Darnall House’s Scottish roots.
The colonial tavern dinner on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m., recreates the atmosphere and flavor of a mid-18th century tavern. Guests can enjoy a dinner of colonial food and spirits, followed by a performance of period sea chanties by Ship’s Company. Call the museum and reserve your seat.
Fees: Highland tea: $28 for residents, $40 for non-residents. Colonial dinner: $45 for residents, $58 for non-residents. The museum is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive, on a hill overlooking Schoolhouse Pond in Upper Marlboro. Reservations and information: 301-952-8010.
Also at Darnall’s House Museum is a book club for girls ages 7 to 13. It’s the Liberty Girls Club and deals with Samantha, the American Girl in the series. The $30 membership fee covers the book discussions, activities and refreshments. Call 301-952-8010 for information or to sign up.
Black history on wheels
Take a bus from the Surratt House into Montgomery County to explore sites related to enslavement and freedom, from the Sandy Spring Slave Museum to Boyd’s Negro School. Lunch will be at Bassett’s Restaurant in Poolesville.
The bus departs from the Surratt House at 9118 Brandywine Road in Clinton on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $80 and advanced registration is required. Call 301-868-1121.
Ash Wednesday is coming
Ash Wednesday is indeed coming, on Feb. 26; it’s the first day of Lent, a 40-day season of penitence. The tradition for many Christians is to have a pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday, to prepare for the fasting ahead.
St. Philip’s, in Camp Springs, hosts its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Those that come can have all the pancakes they can eat.
The donation (or charge, if you will) is adults, $6; children 5-12, $3; children four & under, free. Bring the whole family for $20. For information, call Karin Yeatman at 301-899-7784, or Ligia Rojas at 240-480-9540.
Our amazing volunteers
In 2019, the Morningside Fire Department responded 7,230 times. And remember, these men and women are all volunteers. They donated 68,800 volunteer hours.
Neighbors and other good people
Mary Reilly, of Skyline, turned 95 on Valentine’s Day, an appropriate day because we all love Mary.
Brother Richard Aloysius Kiniry, C.S.C., 86, former teacher at Bishop McNamara High School, died Aug. 25. He grew up in Johnstown, Pa., and served in the Naval Air Force before being accepted into the order. He died at the retirement center for Holy Cross Brothers in upstate New York.
St. Philip’s School in Camp Springs has its 60th anniversary coming up this year. Those planning the celebration would love to have graduates, of whatever vintage, join in this special event by emailing stpaoffice@gmail.com.
Morningside Sportsmen’s Club Inc.: 40 years ago
The Morningside Sportsmen’s Club was founded on April 8, 1971, with a charter membership of 41 men (women came later). Over the years, the sportsmen contributed much to our community, including their annual ride through town with Santa Claus, collecting canned goods for local food kitchens. In addition to other good works, they held an annual banquet, installation of officers and the presentation of awards.
At their April 20, 1980, banquet at the VFW they presented the Laddie Beardmore Award to ... me!, for “outstanding civic achievement,” and I received a Sportsmen jacket with my name on the pocket. Previous winners had been Gerald Glaubitz, Roscoe and Irene Smith, Lee Ditmars, Matthew Rosch, Robert Dice West Sr. and Grover Estep. So, I was in good company.
Athlete of the Year Award went to Robert Rosasco of Thomas Stone High School. The Scholastic Achievement Award went to Holly Hamilton of Surrattsville High.
President that year was Lee Collins. Other officers were Richard Jurney, Joe Carlucci, Clinton Stamp, Gary Jurney, Donald Jurney, Frank Jurney Jr., Ernest Bayne, Fred Readen and John Keehan.
Ruth Hoehl saw her daughter win bronze
Ruth Lohr Hoehl, 86, of Upper Marlboro and formerly of Clinton, died Jan. 30. She was born and grew up in Washington, and married Elmer Hawes with whom she had five children. Elmer died unexpectedly in 1971.
Mutual friends played matchmaker and in time Ruth married George Hoehl and they had daughter Christine. And because of Christine, the next 45 years took them many places having to do with special-needs children. A favorite trip was to China for the Special Olympics World Games where they saw their Christine win a bronze medal in bocce ball.
At St. Philip’s Ruth was a member of the Sodality and volunteer with SPRED (Special Religious Education). She was also a member of the Queens of the Knights of the Columbus in Forestville. Ruth had an arts and crafts mission, crocheted baby blankets and loved to decorate for the holidays.
Her husband George survives her. She was mother of Nancy, Patricia, John, Christine, and the late Joanne and Robert; and was a grand- and great-grandma. Services were at St. Philip’s with burial at Cheltenham.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Father Bernard Ihrie, Feb. 23; Larry Miller, Feb. 24; Kevin Gray, Feb. 25; Angela Hutchinson and Thomas “TJ” Flaherty, Feb. 27 and Terrence Flaherty, Feb. 28.
Happy anniversary to Clifford and Nancy Lantz on Feb. 26 and to my good neighbors Freda and Michael McDonald, their 40th on Feb. 28.