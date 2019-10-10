“A mad scientist has taken over the Great Jack O’Lantern Campfire and is threatening to cancel the holiday. Can you help save Halloween?”
Darnall’s Chance House Museum invites you to “put on your lab coat and goggles, and join the spooky fun,” on Saturday, Oct. 19. Enjoy hot cider and popcorn, roast marshmallows, see the display of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and get in on the pumpkin hunt.
The fun starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 8:30. The fee is $5 per person (cash only). Recommended for ages 6 and up. Costumes are not required. Darnall’s Chance is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive in Upper Marlboro. For information, call 301-952-8010 or go to history.pgparks.com.
Neighbors & other good people
Morningside Fire Chief Thomas Grooms was inducted into the Prince George’s County Volunteer & Rescue Association’s Hall of Fame at their Sept. 27 annual awards ceremony. Grooms was honored for his 45 years of dedicated service.
Francis W. Smith, 85, of Hillcrest Heights, the First Black Basketball player to earn All-Metropolitan Honors in the history of the DMV region in 1953, died Sept. 5.
Valda Everson Nagel sent an email announcing the death of her mom, Sue M. Everson-Thompson on Sept. 21. Sue was the first policewoman to serve with the Morningside Police Department. That was back in the 1970s when the family lived on Larches Court.
The Rev. William Montgomery, a former educator, pastor and chaplain who retired in 2017, celebrated his 40th anniversary as a priest in June. In the early years of his priesthood he served as associate pastor at Mount Calvary in Forestville while teaching at the now-closed La Reine High School in Suitland.
Open House at McNamara
Bishop McNamara High School is hosting an open house on Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 6800 Marlboro Pike in Forestville. For more information, visit their website: bmhs.org/admissions.
Changing landscape
University of Maryland University College has changed its name to University of Maryland Global Campus reflecting its mission as a state university with a global reach, offering online and regular courses, more than 90 programs and specializations.
• County officials gathered in Capitol Heights Sept. 27 to celebrate the beginning of construction for a $250 million development project in Hampton Park. It’s expected to feature multi-story apartments, retail, offices, hotels and a $35 million Health and Human Services Building. Also mentioned were the Market Fresh Gourmet Grocer and Ivy City Smokehouse restaurant.
• The Crafty Crab is opening in District Heights this month with Cajun/Creole cuisine. Head over to 5644 Silver Hill Road to check it out.
More Halloween fun
Morningside holds its annual Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall. Prizes will be given for the best-decorated cars. If you plan to decorate yours, call 301-836-2301 by Oct. 14 to register. Volunteers are needed.
Join a naturalist for a non-scary Halloween event at Clearwater Nature Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, noon to 3 p.m. Sit around the campfire and enjoy nature tales. See live animals and do a craft. Costumes are not required. Marshmallows, hot dogs and roasting sticks will be available. You may bring your own drinks if you like. The fee is $5. For ages 2 and up. Clearwater Nature Center is at Cosca Regional Park, 11000 Thrift Road in Clinton. Info 301-297-4575.
Don’t become a theft victim
Jen Donelan, director of media relations for the county police, reported on a vehicle which was broken into and a cell phone and computer stolen. And that wasn’t the only thing. Also on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 15 other thefts from autos were reported.
Donelan urges, “Hide it, remove it, and lock it!”
Morningside Memories: 40th birthday
Morningside celebrated its 40th birthday with a weekend doubleheader Oct. 6 and 7, 1989.
An anniversary dinner was held at the VFW on Oct. 6, and a family celebration the next day at Patterson Park with games, contests, food and music by The Yellow Brick Road.
Past and present Morningside mayors and council members gathered for a group photo that ran in The Enquirer-Gazette. Among the mayors: Harold Shugarts, June Stocklinski, Leonard Gardner, Virginia Brumbaugh (widow of Matthew Rosch) and incumbent Gerald Glaubitz.
There were also 21 council members, Morningside Police Chief Frank Holmes and the Marylandaires, a barbershop chorus founded 28 years before at the Morningside Fire Department.
Skyline’s 50th (continuing)
By 1981, SCA had 330 paid members and new officers. Dwight Holloway was president; other officers were Marvin Faulcon, Russ Kyser, La Salle Petty, Nita Boone, Mabel Harper and Larry Miller.
The Rev. James Bryan, pastor of Morningside Baptist Church, was named chairman of the Skyline Crime Committee.
Engravers were available to “mark your valuables.”
The County Planning Board approved a preliminary plan to construct 238 new homes around Skyline Elementary — 195 detached single-family dwellings and 43 townhouses, on an extension of John Street. This development became Skyline Hills.
And a really major change: Buffalo Sand & Gravel rezoned. That site is now known as Branch Avenue Metro Station and thousands of condos and apartments.
The Morningside Sportsmen’s Club awarded the annual Laddie Beardmore Award to Mary McHale for her service to the community. (I still have the Sportsman’s jacket with “Mary” on the pocket.)
To be continued.
Milestones
Happy birthday to TJ Foster, Oct. 12; Mildred Peaire and Carolyn Williams, Oct. 16; Frank McCrone, Oct. 17; Andrew Nicholas Smith, former Morningside councilwoman Carol Kline DeGraba and VFW 9619’s Nola Cook, Oct. 18.
Happy 66th (!) anniversary to former Skyline residents Daisy and Ralph Young on Oct. 15; and happy 39th anniversary to Michael and Anita (Fulton) Freeman on Oct. 18.