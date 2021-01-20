For 21 years, Darnall’s Chance Museum, in Upper Marlboro, has been hosting the annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show. Despite Covid this year, they didn’t want to break tradition. So, to comply with CDC guidelines and keep their patrons safe, they chose to deliver the show to everyone at home through a virtual program. The winners in three categories were:
Adult Winners: 1st Place, Michelle Howell; 2nd Place, Shaunah Cherry; 3rd Place, Brian Holt.
Child Winners: 1st Place, Violet Stallings; 2nd Place, Maeve Hosman; and 3rd Place, Abigail Hugue.
Family Winners: 1st Place, McHale Family; 2nd Place, Muldowney Family; and 3rd Place: McClain-Hosman Family.
After the initial judging, the public was able to go on YouTube, see all the entrees, and vote virtually for their favorites. The Our Viewer’s Choice winners were:
Adult Category: Michelle Howell’s “Gnome for the Holidays.”
Child Category: Violet Stallings’s “An Island Christmas.”
Family Category: The McClain-Hosman Family’s “Mimi & Papa’s: 58 Christmases.”
Prizes were awarded to all the winners. Darnall’s Chance is happy to have been able to keep the Gingerbread House show going despite the trying times and they are eager to see everyone return to the museum next year!
Neighbors & other good people
Victor Shaffer, 63, formerly of Suitland, died Jan. 6 of coronavirus. He was living in Georgia with two of his sisters. He was a sweet guy and a good friend of my late son Brian.
Last week I mentioned a fatal hit-and-run the morning of Jan. 6 near Allentown and Suitland roads. He has been identified as Timothy Dewayne Rice, 43, of District Heights.
You may have noticed that the McHale Family was among the winners in the Family category of the Gingerbread House contest. That family is made up of my great-grandkids, Mary and Wesley, and their parents, Heather and Conor. They have also participated once before.
Bells are ringing, for two couples
John Squatrito and Gabriella “Bella” Resendez were married Oct. 17 in Texas. John is the son of Ailsa and John Squatrito, and grandson of the late Lt. Col. Aubrey and Annetta Pridgen, formerly of Goodfellow Drive in Skyline. The groom is a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, stationed at Laughlin AFB in Del Rio, Texas.
Isaac Gallegos and Eva Ramos were married New Year’s Eve in Brownsville, Texas. Isaac is son of Therese and Miguel Gallegos and is my handsome grandson.
Tom’s story, and he’s “sticking with it”
Tom Ferrell, formerly of Morningside and later Skyline, emailed me about his life. Among the friends he still remembers are Danny Needham, Bruce Neale, Johnny Dandois, Russell Talkington, Charlotte Ellison, Donna Glagola and Frank (Billy) Robbins. Tom graduated from Suitland HS in 1961. Frank Binstead helped him get his first job, at the Peoples Drug Store warehouse.
In 1964 he joined the D.C. Air National Guard and became a full-time employee of the Guard as an aircraft crew chief. He made his career there, retiring in 2000 as an aircraft crew chief. T0m said he visited 37 states and 18 countries over his career — and loved his job.
He married Marie Volta of Forestville in1970 and bought a house in Bryans Road. He has four children and nine grandkids.
He later divorced, but remarried in 1990, and bought a house in Brandywine. In 2011 they moved to near Tallahassee. He enjoys Florida but misses the snow.
He wrote me much more, all of which I enjoyed. And he finished with, “ That’s my story and I’m sticking with it.”
Changing landscape
CubeSmart Self Storage is due to open in February in the 8200 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.
Rich Landon sent word that two new 7-elevens are due to open soon, one at the corner of Marboro Pike and Walker Mill Road. The other is at Walker Mill and Addison roads. Both have gas stations.
The riot at the Capitol was proof that the District of Columbia must have authority to control its own National Guard, which they cannot do now. The problem may lead to a stronger call for DC statehood.
Virus update: 66 died yesterday in Maryland
The United Kingdom variant of the virus has been detected in Maryland, infecting a couple from Anne Arundel County—as if we needed that bad news.
Maryland has had of 312,351 coronavirus cases, with 2,665 (!) added Jan. 13. As for virus deaths, there have been 6,367 with 66 on Jan. 13.
Maryland has administered 152,129 first doses of the vaccine, according to the state’s most recent data. But I’ve yet to hear where I can go to get mine.
Oops
In last week’s column I mentioned President Kennedy’s Inaugural Parade had to be rescheduled because of new-fallen snow, bitter winds and record-cold (8 degrees) temperatures. But I had the wrong president. It was President Ronald Reagan’s Parade and it was moved to the brand new Capital Centre in Prince George’s County.
Starr Hickman, Potomac High 1977
Sidney Henry “Starr” Hickman, 62, retired Army Master Sergeant who served in the Air Defense Artillery branch in Germany and the Gulf War, died Dec. 17 in El Paso, Tex.
Formerly of Oxon Hill, he graduated from Potomac HS in 1977 and from Park University, Ft. Belvoir, Va., in 2006. His military service earned him ten medals, including the Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Ratna Hickman, mother, Margaret Ann Hickman, sons Maj. Marcel Hickman and CPT Maurice Hickman, two grandchildren, and eight siblings. Services were at Kalas Funeral Home.
Starr is also survived by his two poodles.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Mark Foland, Jan. 23; Claire Kennedy, Jan. 24; Kenneth Brown and Michelle Willis, Jan. 25: Father Thomas LaHood and Yvonne Garvin, Jan. 27; Alice Ward’s granddaughter San’ Tori Dixon, Jan. 28; Sister Zion, Jan. 29; David Call and Joanne (Clark) Bunch, Jan. 30.
Happy 120th Birthday (in Heaven) to my father, Dr. Richard Dyer Mudd, who was born in Anacostia on Jan. 24, 1901. He died in 2002.