The Gingerbread House Contest and Show allows contestants two opportunities to win prizes. The first is a chance to win with a panel of gingerbread judges. They judge based on strict criteria. This year’s winners with the judges were:
Adult entries: 1st, Michelle Howell ($100 prize); 2nd, Jamie Wisner ($75), 3rd, Anita Guit ($50). Child entries: 1st, Violet Stallings ($75); 2nd, Renee Lakner ($50); 3rd, Wyatt Hopkins ($25). Family entries: 1st, Muldowney Family ($75); 2nd, McClain-Hosman Family ($50); 3rd, Arigo Family ($25). Each receiver a ribbon marking them as 1st, 2nd or 3rd place.
The second opportunity to win is with the public in Viewers’ Choice. The public gets to come in and vote for their one favorite in each of the three categories. The Viewers’ Choice Award winners were announced December 11 at 5 p.m. when all the contestants came to pick up their entries. The winners of Viewers’ Choice are:
- Adult Entry: Hope for the Holidays by Michelle Howell
- Child Entry: A Cozy Camper Christmas by Renee Lakner
- Family Entry: St. Nick’s Sweet Retreat by Nick’s Legacy
Each Viewers’ Choice Award winner was awarded $275.
Megan Decker of Darnall’s Chance says, “We are already looking forward to next year’s contest.’
Darnall’s Chance Museum is now closed for the holidays and will reopen for regular house tours on Jan. 6. Walk-in tours are offered on Fridays and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can also schedule a tour Tuesday thru Thursday by calling 301-952-8010.
Town of Morningside
Hall rental is now available for January, February and March. Info: 301-736-2300.
Morningside holds its next Town Meeting in Dec. 20, beginning at 7 p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
Former Morningside Council Member Carol (Kline) DeGraba sent a Christmas photo of her family up there in Rockville. She is currently using her nursing skills subbing for the nurse and pre-school teacher at St. Raphael School. Son Thomas is graduating this month from the Institute of World Politics with a Master of Arts degree. And daughter Maria and her husband Tyler expect their first child in mid-January. Her late mother, my friend Martha Kline would be so proud.
Changing landscape
The Washington Post is eliminating jobs. One major move is to discontinue its Sunday magazine. The last issue will be Christmas day. I am sad to lose the magazine; all my Post life I have read it and done the puzzles. I am not alone in my outrage.
Last week I told you that, starting July 1, D.C. will eliminate fares on Metrobus, allowing patrons to board free. However, for us in Maryland and, for that matter, in Virginia, there’s a catch. Fare is free only when boarding in D.C. Under discussion is how will the city pay for this? One suggestion: more advertising space on bus sides.
Asian elephants Trong (age 19) and her daughter Nhi Lin (age 9) have been presented to the National Zoo as a gift from the Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands.
A home at Peggyanne Court, in Skyline, recently sold for $440,000.
Pearl Harbor, continued
Regarding last week’s story on Pearl Harbor, I received the following from former Skyline resident Jill Kimmel:
“My mom was at Pearl Harbor on Dec 7- she was living on base and when she heard the bombs, she called the commanding officer and told him those war games were too loud when he informed her, they were real. She hid in a broom closet and then when her house was bombed, she went out in the chaos. She never liked to talk about what she saw. My dad was on the other side of the island on maneuvers unaware of what was happening until he broke radio silence. After Pearl, she was never really the same — very uptight through the years.”
PGCC registration coming up
Prince George’s Community College reminds us to “Gain an education and skills that will last a lifetime.” They list what’s available: 60 academic degree programs, 144 continuing education programs, and 32 certificate programs available at the main campus in Largo and five additional locations (including Suitland HS, Crossland HS and the Skilled Trades Center, 5200 Silver Hill Road, District Heights).
The last day to register is Saturday, Jan.21; first day of class is Monday, Jan. 23. Info: 301-546-PGCC (7422).
There’s a tuition waiver for county residents aged 60+. Years ago, I used that waiver to take a year of German.
COVID kits available
The USPS is offering free COVID kits again (4 per household) at covid.gov/tests. My daughter Sheila (thank you!) ordered four more kits for me.
Also, before you throw out “expired kits,” Sheila says they can check to see if the expiration dates have been extended. Go to covid.gov/tests.
Christmas meanderings
The Christmas carol O Holy Night ranks first in a list of hymns most played in December at Christian churches in the U.S., according to Pushpay which offers electronic options for churches. The next choices were, in order, O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, The First Noel, Joy to The World and Angels We Have Heard On High.
Every two years the U.S. Postal Service issues a traditional first-class Christmas stamp showing Mary and Jesus. This year’s stamp features a 16th century painting by a Florentine artist. The Postal Service has issued these religion-themed stamps since the 1960s.
The Catholic Standard newspaper had children write what Christmas means to them. Georgiana Papouras, 7th grader at St. Columba School in Oxon Hill, wrote, “Christmas to me means spending time with family and taking time to pray and appreciate Jesus.”
Amen.
Milestones
Happy birthday to the Christmas babies on my address list: Jean Nichols, born 1964; Jason Tomlinson, 1983; Samantha Bowie; Christine Mucker; and two Christmas babies who are celebrating with Jesus in Heaven, Florine Miles and Loretta Hooe.
Happy birthday to Jeffrey Norton and Michael Nichols, Dec. 26; Virginia Simms, Carolyn Jeffcoat and Kirra Starr Mears, Dec. 27; Christopher Garris, Anne Lucas, Patsy Anderson and my granddaughter Samantha McHale, Dec. 28; Brayden Proctor, Dec. 29; Amy Anthony Wade and Robert Tretler, Dec. 30; Pat Spry and Janet Ferguson Hemming, Dec. 31.
Happy anniversary to Nola and Bruce Thomas, their 45th on Dec. 27; my grandson David and Nina McHale, their 22nd on Dec. 30; and grandson Isaac and Eva Gallegos, their 2nd anniversary on New Year’s Eve.
A Blessed Christmas to all my readers!