Darnall’s Chance Museum invites you to appreciate the work of quilter Vera Hall and her “We Didn’t Wait for Freedom” quilt series which bridges the gap between history and her love of textiles with her quilt creations honoring the lives of famous African Americans whose actions inspired change in America.

Also on display are quilt blocks made by members of the Uhuru Quilters Guild of Prince George’s County. This guild was founded in 1994 to promote the work of African American quilters and preserve the tradition, culture, and history of quilting.


