Darnall’s Chance Museum invites you to appreciate the work of quilter Vera Hall and her “We Didn’t Wait for Freedom” quilt series which bridges the gap between history and her love of textiles with her quilt creations honoring the lives of famous African Americans whose actions inspired change in America.
Also on display are quilt blocks made by members of the Uhuru Quilters Guild of Prince George’s County. This guild was founded in 1994 to promote the work of African American quilters and preserve the tradition, culture, and history of quilting.
Free admission to view exhibit. (Tours of the Museum have a fee.) No advanced registration required. Free onsite parking. The Museum is open to view the exhibit: Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Fridays & Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Mondays & Saturdays, closed.
The Museum is in Upper Marlboro, up on a hill, overlooking Schoolhouse Pond. Information: 301-952-8010.
Mt. Calvary Choir, Santa entertain at National Christmas Tree Pre-show
I know Christmas is over, but I just got this report from my friend Rich Landon, of Forestville. So, move your calendar back two months.
Rich Landon is a great Santa. And this past Christmas season he got a chance to prove it. He got out of a hospital bed to be Santa at the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years’ Pre-show, on Nov. 30, on stage at the Ellipse.
As a parishioner of Mount Calvary Church, Forestville, he was Santa with the Mount Calvary Choir featuring Velda Thompson, LaTasha Turner, Monique Turner, Yolanda Turner-Shands, director Gail Ruffin and Deborah Broady. Director Ruffin loved the audience, “with the expressions on their faces as we were singing, some of them moving back and forth, smiling. It made us feel like we were touching their hearts.”
After the show, Rich met some of the other entertainers, including LL Cool J (“who is definitely cool”), Gloria Estefan, English singer Joss Stone, Shania Twain, and opera singer Yolanda Adams.
He said, “As Santa I met lots of folks and even got a few Secret Service agents to laugh and admit that Santa was the biggest star they saw that night.”
On the downside, he couldn’t enjoy the food and booze “as I was in costume and Santa NEVER eats in costume.”
Town of Morningside: Dusty Rhodes
I would like to write about the man whose body was found in the little cemetery, up the hill behind the Morningside Municipal Building. He apparently died there of natural causes. I’ve been told that he was Dusty Rhodes, who lived with family nearby. If you knew Dusty, or could steer me to someone who does, I would like to pay tribute to him. Call me at 301-735-3451.
Two Proposed Ordinance Changes were introduced at the Town’s Jan. 17 Regular Meeting and will be voted on at the Feb. 21 Meeting 7 p.m. The proposed ordinances are in regard to “Storage of Unregistered or Unlicensed Motor Vehicles” and the other, “Parking Unregistered, Suspended, Expired Registration Vehicles.” For full details go to the Morningside website: morningsidemd.gov.
To rent the hall or for questions about anything Morningside, 301-736-2300.
Suitland Road Baptist invites you
Suitland Road Baptist Church, 6412 Suitland Road, is open for Sunday morning worship and Friday morning Bible study. Sunday Worship is at 11 a.m. Friday Morning Bible Study with Pastor Dr. Kelvin McCune, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. They will be discussing the Book of Romans.
Call with questions or concerns, 301-219-2286.
Academia
John Kelly is the Washington Post columnist who writes about all things Washington. He regularly runs high school reunions in his daily column. If your high school is planning a reunion, send details—with “Reunion” in the subject line—to john.kelly@washpost.com.
For Spirit Week at Bishop McNamara High School, my great-granddaughter Mary McHale wore her great-uncle Brian’s McNamara letter jacket.
My son Brian McHale, Class of 1975, was captain of the cross-country and track teams. After McNamara, he graduated from Notre Dame, was a Boeing engineer, married Carol, composed music and performed gigs. He died of brain cancer (glioblastoma) in 2016.
Up in Heaven, he must be pleased to see that McNamara letter jacket back on duty again.
Changing landscape
Jim Reilly reports that the former dry cleaners, next-door to Andrews Restaurant on Suitland Road, is being renovated as some sort of “retail space.” He’s concerned (as I am) that it might become another tobacco store, of which we already have too many. There’s a bill before the County Council (CB-009-2023) that would limit the proliferation of these shops, limit lighting, hours, and require a special exemption for new shops.
Things are changing at the National Zoo—giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, is now two years old and he’s having fun, tumbling and learning how to spend his days on his own, away from mom, Mei Xiang, and dad, Tian Tian. However, I am saddened to read that, as a part of a deal, the zoo’s three giant pandas will all go to China at the end of this year. If you want to see them before they’re gone forever, put a Zoo visit on your list.
The new Philatelic catalog is out. Among the stamps is a new pane, Railroad Stations, with 20 stamps. One of the stamps features the station at Point of Rocks, Md. I looked it up: It is an historic rail station on the MARC Brunswick Line between Washington and Martinsburg, VW in Frederick County.
A home at 5775 Suitland Road recently sold for $333,000.
Did you go to public school in D.C.?
If so, you might want to visit the Charles Sumner School Museum and Archives, a repository for the history of the whole public school system in the District. Teacher/photographer Bill Webb took hundreds of school photos. A picture of you might lurk in the of those files; check the index.
The museum is housed at the old Charles Sumner School, 1201 17th St. NW, established in 1872. Info: 202-730-0478.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Clifford Lantz, Feb. 19; Melissa Harnes and Paul Bornman, Feb. 20; Ray Short Jr., Feb. 21; Larry Miller, Feb. 24; and Kevin Gray, Feb. 25.
Send birthdays and anniversaries to me at muddmm@gmail.com.