Darnall’s Chance House Museum, in Upper Marlboro, is gearing up for its 22nd annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show and you are invited to submit a house or a shop or a castle or a boat—something imaginatively done—and possibly good enough for a prize. Here are the three categories and the gift-card awards:
- Adult (17 & up): first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $50.
- Child (8 to 16 years old): $75, $50 and $25.
- Family (3-7 individuals of any age; must have at least 1 adult and 1 child under the age of 16): $75, $50 and $25.
Ribbons will be awarded all 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
All entries are also eligible for The Viewer's Choice Awards, presented to one adult entry, one child entry and one family entry. Winners are selected by the votes of the viewers. Each winner in The Viewer's Choice will receive a $275 check.
There are rules. The first three: (1) any structure—real or imaginary—is eligible for entry; (2) entry must be original—no gingerbread kits allowed; (3) all components must be edible. And there are more rules; for information, call 301-952-8010.
You must register by Friday, Nov. 5 (registration fee. $5). Entry forms may be obtained by visiting history.pgparks.com, clicking on Darnall's Chance Museum, and then clicking on Gingerbread House Contest & Show, or by calling Darnall's Chance House Museum at 301-952-8010.
The Museum is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive in Upper Marlboro, up on a hill overlooking Schoolhouse Pond.
Get busy with your gingerbread creation — maybe you'll win.
Town of Morningside
Morningside Chief of Police Wesley Stevenson was sworn in at the Municipal Center Oct. 19. Among those attending were his wife Stephanie, other family and friends, Town officials and townspeople. Tonya Sweat ("One County, One Community") was present to congratulate Chief Stevenson and to speak about her campaign for Prince George's County Executive. The primary election will be next June 28.
Mayor Benn Cann gave us a rundown on the several meetings he's attended lately, for Maryland mayors and other elected officials.
He said their Oct. 9 Yard Sale, held at the Fire Department, was a big success with 27 tables and great foot traffic. So much so, that another yard sale is already in the planning stages.
Other upcoming events: Senior Luncheon, Nov. 18, and Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 18.
Halloween in Morningside begins on Saturday, Oct. 30, with Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot at the Municipal Center. (If you wish to participate, call 301-736-2300 to register your vehicle.) A Costume Contest for all ages will follow. The evening will close with an outdoor showing of the Halloween movie classic, "Hocus Pocus," starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. In case or rain call 301-736-2300.
Door-to-door Trick-or-Treating is optional on Halloween, Oct. 31. If you have goodies to hand out, turn on your lights. Hours: 6 to 8 p.m.
All Souls Day commemorated at three area cemeteries
All Souls' Day, also known as the Commemoration of all the Faithful Departed and the Day of the Dead, is a day of prayer and remembrance for the souls of those who have died.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, All Souls Day will be commemorated under a big tent at:
- Resurrection Cemetery, Mass at 9 a.m., celebrant/homilist, Msgr. Mariano Balbago, Jr. Located at 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton. 301-868-5141.
- Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mass at 9 a.m., celebrant/homilist Rev. Michael J. Murray. Located at 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring. 301-871-6500.
- Mount Olivet Cemetery, Mass at 9:30 a.m., celebrant/homilist Rev. Everett Pearson. Located at 1300 Bladensburg Rd. N.E., Washington. 202-399-3000.
All are welcome.
Two zebras found dead
One was found dead Sept. 16 in an illegal snare trap. It's not certain who set the trap. Another was found dead on the farm in Upper Marlboro owned by Jerry Lee Holly. Authorities have filed criminal charges against Mr. Holly, accusing him of failing to provide adequate food, water, or veterinary care for his herd of 40 zebras.
Originally it was reported that five zebras had escaped. However, authorities now say it was only three, and one of them has died in a trap. So, only two are still at large and the Prince George's community has rallied around them, placing feed and hay in an area near the farm. They are frequently photographed.
Changing landscape
Washington National Cathedral on Oct. 12 dedicated a sculpture of the late Elie Wiesel with prayer and discussion of the Holocaust survivors' legacy. Wiesel, author of the Holocaust memoir "Night," teacher and a human rights activist, joins Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa and slain civil rights activist Jonathan Daniels as one of the four busts in the four corners of the vestibule.
There was ribbon-cutting for the bigger and better Tucker Road Ice Rink on Aug. 28. The Artic-themed 48,860 square feet structure pays homage to Marylander Matthew Henson who explored the Artic seven times. He was the great-great uncle of actress/philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, Oxon Hill HS graduate, class of 1966.
A home at 4405 Reamy Drive, in Skyline, has sold for $252,200.
Maryland COVID-19 report: Total of the dead, 10,664!
There were 1,123 more cases, bringing the total to 547,675. And 20 more Marylanders have died.
Donna McDonell, bridge master
Donna McDonell, 89, substitute teacher in the Prince George’s County schools, tutor and trainer for the county’s Literacy Council, and volunteer with the League of Women Voters, died Sept. 8 at an assisted-living home in Richmond. In recent years, she lived in Largo.
She was born Dona Wiseman in Carrington, N.D., and settled in the Washington area in 1960. She was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Temple Hills, where she sang in the choir and was clerk of session.
Donna was a Silver Life Master in duplicate bridge and a certified director for the American Contract Bridge League.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Brandon Wood and Bob Elborne, Nov. 5; Steve Call, Linda Beatty and Dennis Waby, Nov. 6; Davey Capps, Jr., Nov. 9; Linda Fortner Jumalon, Nov. 10; Cindy Lewis, Nov. 12; and Robin Brown, Nov. 13.
Happy anniversary to John & Dineen Whipple on their 40th, Nov. 9; Becky & Dave Capps, their 58th (!) Nov. 9.
Happy Halloween!