Yes, just a few more days until the 12th and last month of our calendar year, December. It is the month of the year that a lot of people, especially children, can’t wait to go shopping. Seeing all of the goodies in the stores and remember that they have indeed been good so that Santa won’t forget to stop by their house and leave some goodies for them. What is most important: buying, wrapping, delivering or receiving gifts? Spending time with family members, enjoying the good food and laughing at the jokes makes this holiday a wonderful time to be together.
Don’t forget to help someone who needs food, clothes, shelter and perhaps a handshake, smile or just a sweet hello.
The Prince George’s sport and learning center says come out to join in celebrating the season with, guess who — the favorite guy of the year — Santa Claus. They will have holiday crafts, storytelling, holiday music, games and more things for you to enjoy. You can have your picture taken with Santa which will cost a nominal fee. You have to register by Tuesday, Dec. 17. This event is open to all people, and costs residents $12 for children and $16 for adults. Non-resident fees are $12 for children and $21 for adults. You can register online for parks direct No. 20191221. The Prince George’s sports and learning center is located at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover.
There will be a youth and programs community tea series also at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex. You are invited to come out to have fellowship as you sip tea and enjoy some light snacks while giving back to the community as they are accepting donations of new and/or slightly used items. You can also donate school supplies, unwrapped toys and give a monetary contribution. The donations will be distributed to some organizations that have expressed a need for assistance. Dec. 18 is the white holiday tea where you are asked to bring unwrapped gifts to this free event from 12:30 to 2 p.m. You are asked to make a donation of school supplies such as backpacks, pencils, glue, crayons, scissors, pens, paper etc. If you want more information, call 301-583-2445 or TTY 301-699-2544.
The Harmony Hall Arts Center will present “Stone Soup” and other heartwarming tales this holiday season on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets are $5 each. There will be three classic short stories, “Stone Soup,” “The Gift of the Magi” and “Drum.” This presentation is about celebrating traditions and culture with family and friends, plus giving and learning to share with other people no matter our circumstances. This center is located in southern Prince George’s County at 10701 Livingston Road in Fort Washington. If you want more information, call 301-203-6070 or TTY 301-699-2544.
Celebrating the life of Judith Butler
Services were held recently for Judith Butler at Horton’s funeral home at 600 Kennedy Street NW, Washington, D.C. She was the daughter of the late Elijah and Julia Butler and she attended D.C. public schools. Her employment included working at Giant Food and the Smithsonian. She enjoyed writing, music, Amazon printing, talking on the telephone plus keeping up with the latest gossip. She loved eating out with her family, going to cabarets with friends, reading fiction novels and watching special TV shows. Her memories are cherished by her children, Shantell, Raynisha, Ryan, Brianna and Brittany, grandchildren Caelyn, Charles IV, Ryla and Rylan and sisters, Sharon and Murdess plus a host of very special nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends who will dearly miss her. The internment was at Maryland National Park in Laurel.