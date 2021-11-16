Monique Anderson-Walker, County Council Member for District 8, has stepped down to campaign as Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot’s running mate in the 2022 Governor’s race. (I live in County Council District 8.)
Edward Burroughs III, County School Board member for District 8, has announced plans to run for the County Council seat Anderson-Walker is vacating.
Meanwhile.
Governor Larry Hogan is term-limited and cannot run again. Peter Franchot is one of the nine Democrats and three Republicans currently running for Governor.
Buckle your seatbelt — lots of campaigning coming up between now and Nov. 8, 2022.
Neighbors & other good people
John S. Sharper, a member of the Sharper Florist Family, died Oct. 30. He’s survived by his sister Marian Hollidge, brother Frank “Butch” and Carolyn Sharper, and brother-in-law Fred Long. Private services were held Nov. 5 at Kalas.
In Joe Burgess’ recent obit, I mentioned he worked at Curtis Brothers. Wayne Gordon emailed that Joe only worked there for two or three years, but in that time, he met most of the Curtis Brothers (of which there were about five), and one of them occasionally flew his helicopter to work.
Wayne also mentioned that Joe Burgess’s father Abner Burgess was Captain of the District Heights Volunteer Fire Department and a fireman for DCFD.
Robert Santos has been confirmed as director of the Census Bureau, headquartered in Suitland. He’s a native of San Antonio. He’ll start the job Jan. 1 and his term will run through the end of 2026. That means he’ll oversee the run-up to the 2030 census.
Stan Holmes, Skyline President, remembers Helen Cordero—who died October 27—as a great mentor. He wrote, she “introduced me to every District 4 Commander and every Chief of Police and appointed me to the District 4 Citizens Advisory Council and Chief’s Advisory Council.”
Katie Blade, former Morningside Council Member and longtime Morningsider is moving to Cheltenham. She’ll be missed.
Regina and Terry Foster are enjoying their beautiful new grandkids. Jordan and Jessica welcomed daughter Jazmin on Aug. 26. TJ and Priscilla now have two sons, Jonathan, 3, and Joseph who was born July 21, on the birthday of his great-uncle Leon Abbot.
Changing landscape
The National Gallery of Art Ice Rink opens Nov. 19. You can book a rink session and order such warming drinks as hot cider, mulled wine and pumpkin spice lattes from the adjacent Pavilion Café. Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 11a.m.-11p.m. Skating fees, $9-$10; skate rental, $5.
Washington Post readers will especially appreciate the new 2-ounce postage stamp featuring the paper’s former publisher, Katharine Graham, who took over as chairman and chief executive of The Post after her husband’s death in 1963. She led the paper through the 1971 publishing of the Pentagon Papers and won a Pulitzer Prize for her memoir “Personal History.” (A great read, by the way.)
Looks like Wawa is now open at the Allentown Andrews Town Center, on Allentown Road near Branch Avenue. Check it out.
Metro officials are seeking feedback from the public on possible new names for the Largo Town Center station in Prince George’s County. Among the options so far: Largo, Downtown Largo and Downtown PGC.
A home at 4303 Maple Rd., Morningside, recently sold for $350,000.
Mary’s COVID report: Vax
The OED (Oxford English Dictionary) has named the Word of the Year for 2021: Vax. Its defined as "a colloquialism meaning either vaccine or vaccination as a noun and vaccinate as a verb."
If you haven’t gotten your Vax yet, it’s time to do so. There were 555 more Covid cases this week, bringing the Maryland total to 566,637. And 14 Marylanders died this week. The total of Maryland deaths: 10,988.
Morningside Memories: 1981
The Morningside Senior Citizens Club began the fall-winter season 40 years ago with a big birthday party honoring members who’d had a birthday during the summer months. Included were Harold Benden, 71, Bernice Burdette, Marion Butler, Charlotte Edwards, Blanche McCormick, Catherine Purdy, Louise Rousseaux, Eunice Walker, 78, Helen Jurney, Pauline Valentine, 79, and Henrietta Zdobysz.
Deborah K. Breuer was editor of the newsletter where I found this story. Other staff: Assistant Editor Phyllis Kordek, Jane Doane, Alvina Beardmore, Police Chief Frank Holmes, Carol Kline, Troy A. Coppi and Roaming Reporters Jane Cowan, Everett Gatta and Barbara A. Brewer.
Tom Stakem, loved NASCAR
Thomas Allan Stakem, 54, who grew up in Suitland, died suddenly Oct. 31 at home in North Beach. He was the son of Joan and the late John Patrick Stakem. He attended Suitland High and on Sept. 9, 1995, married his high school sweetheart, Denise Minnick.
He was an avid skateboarder from an early age. In recent years his passions were playing guitar, making music, maintaining his extensive album collection, playing chess, watching football and old westerns and NASCAR. He attended art school and created beautiful stained-glass windows for family and friends.
He worked as a courier before starting his career in the car-wash industry. As a consultant in the field, he worked for Billy’s Car Wash in Bladensburg and Billy’s Auto Laundry in Fort Washington.
Survivors include his wife Denise, mother Joan, and siblings John Patrick, Christopher, Mary, Kathy, Tim and Stephen, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Services were at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Arthur Rose on Nov. 27 and Thomas Shipman, Sr., Nov. 28.
Happy anniversary to Gary and Ivy Kline on Nov. 28.
A blessed Thanksgiving to all my readers!