This is the time of the year when we have a hard time enjoying life and protecting our health and the health of our family members and loved ones. Yes, we have had some nice warm days since we have now have longer daylight time.
But be careful. Stay healthy. Do necessary things every day, at home, at work, in the stores as you shop, driving down the roads or using the local transportation system.
And, now that the school system has closed its doors, what do parents that must leave children at home do, sometimes alone?
Ask family members, neighbors or whoever is available to give you a helping hand during this special condition that is here.
Remember to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Stay away from sick people. And be sure to do a lot of hand washing regularly. You can use hand sanitizer to clean your hands.
Be sure to tell your schoolchildren about being aware of the condition that is here. Tell them to be sure to wash their hands often.
Your diet should consist of healthy foods to eat. It is good to eat fruits and vegetables which can be fresh, frozen or canned. Eating fruit and vegetables often during the day is good for your health. Another “goody” for your health is doing a little or even a lot of physical activity and exercise. Sometimes just walking a few extra steps instead of using the elevator, parking your car away from the store, mall or wherever your are going, taking your time as you walk to the place you are going to and walking back with the things you brought.
And, if you can or care to, there are several areas where you can go and walk. And take along a friend, a family member or your pet dog. You should also remember to get enough sleep. The suggestion is for sleeping eight to 10 hours each night.
It is hard for some people to refuse, stop or forget about smoking. Smoking is known to increase risk of respiratory infection. It can also decrease your body’s immune response.
A preventive way to avoid influenza is to get the flu shot. This shot is recommended for children, too, starting at 6 months old. This flu vaccination should be taken each year, and before the end of the month of October.
The Community Advocates for Family and Youth is a counseling center with senior mental health services to “help you recognize changes, provide insight on how family members can thrive together, help you deal with losses and change many encounters later in life.” They have in the senior programs support groups, caregiver support groups, grief/loss support and other programs which are Life Transitions Counseling for Boomers, Seniors and Elders. CAFY is located at 1300 Caraway Court, Suite 205, in Largo. You can call CAFY at 301-882-1000 to speak to a counselor today. There is a 24-hour phone number if you need to call, just dial 301-882-2002. Yes, we are indeed getting more daylight. And the surroundings are just beautiful. Lots of yards are full of beautiful yellow and purple flowers, growing in the grass and in special flower areas. The trees and bushes are showing the beautiful yellow and pink colors everywhere. It is so pleasant to drive down the streets and see all this beauty.
Be sure, however, to drive carefully watch your speed limits and be a aware of the traffic behind you, in front of you and going in the opposite direction that your are driving.
Yes, do enjoy your surroundings.