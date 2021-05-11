Jody Nyers wrote a powerful letter about her experiences when the tornado devastated La Plata. She sent it off to Anthony Puzzilla who is writing a book about the tornado. But she shared some of her letter with me:
Jody and Larry Nyers lived in Bel Alton on that day, April 28, 2002, when Larry's scanner/pager went off "wildly." As chief of the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, he raced to the firehouse. She and her daughters quickly took shelter in the basement.
At the all-clear, she went to the firehouse where she spent hours making and delivering food to the rescue workers—under cover of darkness due to power outages.
The next morning, she drove with a friend into La Plata and they were shocked at what they saw. "Tears filled our eyes as we realized homes, schools and businesses were destroyed. Wires were hanging down where telephone poles once stood. Debris was everywhere…" She knew that many lives were changed forever due to "the tornado that came out of nowhere."
Jody's personal remembrance of this tragic event may become part of Anthony Puzzilla's book detailing the tornado, the destruction, the heroism, and the sadness over the deaths of five people. If you have a story to tell about the tornado, send it to him at 9160 Preference Drive, La Plata, MD 20646.
Town of Morningside: Mullins and Wade win
The Town elections held Monday, May 3, were lightly attended because there was no serious opposition to incumbents Todd Mullins (36 votes) and Bradley Wade (34 votes). However, there were two write-ins: Sharon Fowler (1 vote) and Pedrow (1 vote). The re-elected Council Members will be officially sworn in on Monday, May 17, time to be announced.
Judges for this election were Dave Chambers, Sharon Fowler and Deborah Jackson.
Morningside's Annual Spring Clean-Up is coming up Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free bag of mulch will be given to each resident while supplies last.
The monthly Town Meeting will be May 18, beginning at 7 p.m.
Town offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in commemoration of Memorial Day.
Neighbors & other good people
Gen. Orest L. Kohut, of Camp Springs and Andrews, died April 28. He had a busy career in the military and was very active in the Camp Springs community. I will tell you more about him in next week's obituary.
Paul Friday, of the Census Bureau, and Zack Schwartz and the Census Bureau Trust & Safety Team, are among the finalists for the Sammies awards (named for Samuel J. Heyman), presented to members of the federal government workforce, who made significant contributions to the governance of the United States.
Trudy Miller, of Morningside, announced on NextDoorMorningside that birds have built a nest on her back porch and she has been able to watch "mamma bird finally birth her hatchlings."
I want to congratulate my son-in-law on winning our Run for the Roses (Kentucky Derby) on May 1. We had a family gathering in my living room for the occasion and everyone selected a horse to cheer for. I chose the favorite, Essential Quality, at 4-5 odds--he came in 4th. John Mudd rooted for Medina Spirit, odds 19-1! He finished #1. Too bad John didn't place that $2 bet with a tout.
La Reine's Last Chance Dance
The event (which is not a dance) will be Saturday, June 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include Brunch, Holy Mass, events throughout the building and an opportunity to purchase memorabilia and gifts.
It's open to all alum and their company to celebrate all things La Reine. Price is $75, which includes brunch and a donation to the Bernadine Sisters and the new La Reine Science Center now under construction at McNamara.
The event will be Covid-compliant with timed tickets of groups of 15 or so. There will also be live Facebook feeds.
On June 21, preparation for La Reine’s demolition begins and by mid-August, that beautiful building will be gone/razed. Forever.
Changing landscape
The Safeway on Oxon Hill Road has unveiled its renovations and is ready to show off its new flooring, new checkouts, updated décor featuring new neighborhood photos, expanded selection of fresh cut-in-the-store fruit and vegetables, expanded array of fresh baked-in-the-store items, and more.
Metro is replacing 130 escalators over the next seven years. How many is that? 617! Metro says it operates the largest collection of escalators in North America.
Happy birthday to Amtrak as it turns 50. I love trains. My first ride was with grandma when I was about 5, from Ravenna, Nebr., to Lincoln. Most frequent rides: the Canadian Grand Trunk from South Bend to Saginaw and back for four years of college. Most interesting: Saginaw, Mich., to Mexico City in 1949. Longest rude: Washington to Los Angeles, to San Antonio, to Cincinnati. Most unusual: Auto Train to Florida.
Ray Miller, baseball VIP and Suitland High grad
Ray Miller, 76, former manager for the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins and a graduate of Suitland High School Class of 1963, died May 4. A native of Takoma Park and a right-hander, he played 10 seasons in the minors before Baltimore.
Over his long baseball career, he managed the Twins and the Orioles and served several tenures as Baltimore’s pitching coach. He was Baltimore’s pitching coach when the club won the American League pennant in 1979 and the World Series in 1983.
He returned to the Orioles as pitching coach in 2004 and 2005, but surgery for an aortic aneurysm ended his coaching career. From the Orioles: "His legacy will be forever enshrined in our organization’s history, having guided some of the greatest Orioles pitchers including Jim Palmer, Mike Flanagan, Scott McGregor, Steve Stone and Mike Boddicker."
Ray Miller was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2010. (I wonder how he got his baseball training: His dad? Boys Club? Suitland HS? )
Milestones
Happy birthday to Morningside's excellent Mayor Benn Cann and Patti Parco Grey, May 18; Kaylin Barbour, Otis Jones and Ellen Ashby, May 19; Jim Behr, May 20; Crystal Foster, Juanita Hood and former teacher at St. Philip's, Linda Holsonbake, May 22.
Happy 32nd anniversary to Dennis & Leigh D'Avanzo on May 20; and to Ronnie and Karen Ellis who'll be married 55 years on May 20.