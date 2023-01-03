Donald Eugene Young, of Camp Springs, died December 19, five years to the day his wife Carmina died in 2017. They had been married 57 years.
Don was born in Newton, Mass., May 5, 1922, a descendant of Jonas Sanderson who was a beacon tender during Paul Revere’s ride. He graduated from Malden High (founded in 1857).
By the time he finished high school, World War II was warming up and Don was in the Army. He served first with a military police escort, guarding German prisoners of war in a POW camp in Tishomingo, Okla. In 1944, his unit retrained as medics, and he was assigned to the 191st General Hospital. They shipped out on a converted luxury liner, the USS WestPoint which, without a convoy, made a record ocean crossing in four days. They were bound for Verdun but, because of the Battle of the Bulge, they set up a 1000-bed general hospital in Paris.
After the war, Don graduated from Boston University College of Business Administration and went to work for the Census Bureau. His 35 years with Census took him on many adventures—as foreign advisor on loan to the International Cooperation Administration and AID, on assignment to the Philippines 1956-1958 and 1961-1963 as statistical advisor for Economic Census and Economic Surveys, twice to China as lecturer, to Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Paraguay to advise on their economic censuses. He retired in 1985 with 41 years of government service.
But the best thing that happened to him during his Census years was meeting a fellow Census worker, Carmina Fernández Cruz, a native of Puerto Rico with a PhD in math. They were married June 8, 1960, in a nuptial Mass at San José Church in Villa Caparra, Puerto Rico. They moved to Camp springs in 1966 and became active parishioners at St. Philip the Apostle Parish.
Over the years Don received a number of awards, among them the Silver Medal for Meritorious Service and the Bronze Medal from the Department of Commerce. He was a member of the American Statistical Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars Clinton Post #9376, American Legion, and Clinton Post #259 and Prior Post Adjutant of Post 45 DC Department of Commerce of the American Legion.
Don is survived by daughter Donna Marie Young and son Paul Eugene Young and wife Mary Ann, grandchildren Ashley, Kyle and Matthew, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Philip's by Fr. Patrick Lewis with Fr. Charles McCann and Fr. Jaime Hernandez. Burial followed at Resurrection Cemetery.
Don enjoyed historical researching, the daily newspaper, travel to Florida and Puerto Rico, fishing, Boston baked beans, spumoni, and sunflowers. As he said, “No matter how old, always Young.”
Town of Morningside
With a new year underway, Morningside will be getting ready for the annual May election. This year, I think, two Council seats need to be filled. There'll be a lot more about this in the coming months.
Morningside meetings coming up in January will be the work session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and the Town Meeting on Jan. 17, both at 7 p.m. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Qadence Samuels, Bishop McNamara HS basketball star, has been recruited by the University of Connecticut. According to the Washington Post report, she said "I wanted a family culture. I wanted winning. I wanted a good education. And I wanted a really great coach. That's what U-Conn offered." By the way. she's 6-foot-2 and comes from a basketball-playing family. Her brother Qwanzi is on the team at G.W.
Dave Williams answered a question I posed recently in my column. He emailed that most of the time Ernie Bayne played Santa on the Morningside Sportsmen's annual ride through the community, collecting canned goods for the needy. Ernie was a great Santa! Dave added that sometimes Carolyn Williams played Mrs. Claus, along with Susan Stimson.
Russell Butler, former Morningsider Town Councilman, emailed a kind comment. "You and the column are both blessings. You have tied the past and the present together in a way that makes us smile. Thank you for being you." Thank you, Russell!
Grandson Conor McHale, of Clinton, was visiting family in Michigan recently and went shopping at Meijer's (a sort of Walmart) when he was in line with a guy who had a Maryland flag on his coat. (Conor said to me, "Since I'm your grandson, I asked him why.) Turns out he was a military brat who grew up at Andrews AFB. He attended elementary school at Mount Calvary and his brothers went to McNamara. Now he's a contractor for the military. Conor apologized to me because he failed to get the man's name.
Changing landscape
PGC311 is a one-stop call center that residents may call to get answers to questions and receive assistance with resolving non-emergency issues. This system makes it easier to reach County departments/services and greatly expands information available online. PGC311 allows citizens to have a quick, easy-to-remember, single point of access for non-emergency government information and services.
I've been reading about the public pay phones. (Remember them?) Some people are working to get them back in use. Why?
There's also a movement to make the Chesapeake Bay a part of the National Park Service system. The Bay has many problems; perhaps this would help solve some of them.
Wordle-mania
I have been doing Wordle now for 309 days. I've had twelve 2's and seventy-five 3's, but mostly I do 4's, a few 5's and very few 6's. I've only failed to get the word twice. I rely heavily on my Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, 5th edition. How are you doing?
Remembering Wynona
Wynona Lewis Skinner was born Jan. 10, 1914, in Angelina County, East Texas. I don't know how she ended up in Maryland. She had been a journalism student and began writing a column for The Enquirer Gazette in 1961. The column, about her Croom community, also ran in the Prince George's Post and was occasionally published in the Baltimore Sun magazine. She died August 17, 2001, and is buried at Little Oak Methodist Church Cemetery in Goshen.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Suitland historian Darlie Norton, Ariel Thomas, Sarah Vilky and Terry Foster, Jan. 6; Eva Hugings and Charles Boxley, Jan. 8; Patty Gallatin, Jan. 11; Martin Miller, Frank Binsted and Roc Wheeler, Jan. 13.
Happy Anniversary to former Morningside Councilman James and Yvonne Ealey, their sixth anniversary on Jan. 6; and Diane and Steve Zirkle, Jan. 9.