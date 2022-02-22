Edward Burroughs III was sworn in February 15 at 10 a.m. as District 8 County Council Member. He is of particular interest to me because I live in District 8. And because he came by, knocked on my door, and asked me to vote for him and told me why. I did.
He is only 29! Now making history in Prince George’s as the county’s youngest council member ever. Working with youth, he says, will be one of his top priorities.
He previously served the residents of District 8 on the County Board of Education and was Legislative Affairs Director to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. He is a lifelong resident of Prince George’s County, the son of civil servants and the first in his family to earn a four-year college degree. He attended Bowie State and graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC). Most important around here, he graduated from Crossland. So, he knows us.
You might ask, “Where is District 8 in Prince George’s?” It includes Andrews Air Force Base, Camp Springs, Clinton, Forest Heights, Fort Washington, Glass Manor, Marlow Heights, Oxon Hill and Temple Hills. It also includes Skyline.
It does not include Morningside, which is in District 7.
District 7 includes: Capitol Heights, District Heights, Hillcrest Heights, Marlow Heights, Seat Pleasant, Morningside, Suitland, Temple Hills and portions of Forestville and Oxon Hill.
Edward Burroughs made a lot of campaign promises, including “No Property Tax increases,” “Innovative Education Strategies,” “Local Job Creation,” and “Clean Communities.”
As he knows, we’ll all be watching.
Mike Trimboli, wrestled at Suitland High
Michael V. Trimboli, 77, longtime resident of Morningside and a Norfolk Southern Railroad retiree, died at his home on Morgan Road on Jan. 21.
Mike graduated in 1963 from Suitland High School where he was a gymnast and member of the wrestling team.
He was an avid collector of coins and a generous donator to many charities.
Survivors include two grandchildren. Services were at Advent Funeral Home in Falls Church.
The interesting thing about the home where he died: the Morningside Directory of January 1955 lists that house, 418 Morgan Road, as the residence of Michael and Phyllis Trimboli. They were Mike’s parents.
Olin Malone, who loved to build model airplanes
Olin Ashby Malone, Jr., 76, of Camp Springs, whose hobby was building and flying his model airplanes., died January 16 in Waldorf.
“Hot Rod,” as he was known by some, was the son of Olin Sr. and Rosalie Malone, and a lifelong resident of Camp Springs. He graduated from Mount St. Mary’s College with a degree in History.
He was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his children, Olin III, Jeffrey, Courtney and James; eight grandchildren and four great-grands. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Neighbors & other good people
The artwork of Nicaeya Florentino, a sixth grader at St. Columba School in Oxon Hill, is featured in the Feb. 17 Catholic Standard newspaper in commemoration of Black History Month. Included is her self-portrait next to a drawing of Rosa Parks seated on the bus. “I admire Rosa Parks,” she writes, “because she was a strong, independent and brave woman of color.”
Father James Isidore Dixon, 90, pastor of Most Holy Rosary Parish in Rosaryville (Upper Marlboro), from 1993 until retirement in 2007, died Dec. 30. He grew up in Charles County, was ordained a priest on April 5, 1964, in Rome. Among his several assignments was as chaplain at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington.
Town of Morningside Memories: February 1983
Thirty-nine years ago this month, Harry Carnes was reelected president of the Morningside Senior Citizens. Other officers were Josephine Cunningham, Helen Jurney and Mae Jurney. The Seniors met the 1st and 3rd Tuesday nights at the Town Hall. Harry Carnes, by the way, had been nominated the JC’s Senior of the Year.
Register your kids at St. Philip’s
St. Philip the Apostle School, in Camp Springs, is accepting applications for the upcoming year. Grades are preK through 8th grade. For information, call 301-423-4740 or go to www.stpamd.org.
All seven McHale children graduated from St. Philip’s, and they’ve done good. Daughter Kathleen Shearer was a member of the first graduating class, back in 1965.
Rosa, Martin and Commander
Two bald eagles on a nest along the Dulles corridor have been named in honor of civil rights leaders Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. following a contest by kids in Loudoun County public schools.
Commander is not necessarily a football player. He could be the new First Dog. In December, President Biden announced that he and first lady Jill Biden have a new puppy and they’ve named him Commander. They are also, possibly, seeking a First Cat.
Changing landscape
A Grand Opening is being held Feb. 24 for a new Aldi grocery, located at 1741 Ritchie Station Court, Capitol Heights. This brings the number of Aldis in the DC region to two dozen. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Sunday.
Joint Base Andrews held a groundbreaking ceremony on the base Feb. 2 for the newly upgraded Consolidated Communication Center. The $15 million dollar building will support the missions of both the 89th and 744th communication squadrons.
Mary’s COVID-19 report: 26 Marylanders die
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, there were 994,577 cases of the virus. Of those, 23,402 were new. Also, 13,965 Marylanders have died of the Covid; 26 deaths were new.
In this corner of Prince George’s County, masks are generally worn; they don’t seem to be an issue.
Milestones: No Feb. 29
Happy birthday in Heaven to Gerald “Gerry” Joliffe because there is no February 29 on earth this year. He was born Feb. 29, 1952, and grew up District Heights, son of George and Agnes “Jean” Joliffe. He died Feb. 21, 2014. Gerry is the only person I’ve ever known born on Leap Day.
Happy birthday to Angela Hutchinson, Thomas “TJ” Flaherty and Terrence Flaherty, Feb. 28; Winifred Lanehart, March 1; Karen (Elborne) Stern and Harold Titus, March 2; Jennifer Vilky, March 3; Amy Schlor and Matthew Flaherty, March 4.
Happy anniversary to Clifford and Nancy Lantz on Feb. 26; Freda and Michael McDonald, their 42nd on Feb. 28; and Tom and Sarah Shipman, their 63rd on March 4.