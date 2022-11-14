Ann Caldwell

We wait for it all year, that wonderful time when we eat things that we don’t usually consume, and sometimes we eat too much of it. The holidays are all about food, and it is possible to enjoy what you love and not feel guilty about it later. The key is to focus on eating nutrient-dense foods—those that have a high level of nutrients but are relatively low in calorie count.

This doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy treats but be mindful about portions and indulge just a little bit. Remind yourself that the first bite or two tastes the best, so slow down and savor the flavors and textures of the delicacies you look forward to all year!

Ann Caldwell is a nutritionist and registered dietician for Luminis Health.

