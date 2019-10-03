There will be a family-friendly fall festival at the La Plata Town Hall on Oct. 13 at noon. Admission is free at this fall festival where there will be live music, a petting zoo and a moon bounce as well as several local vendors with lots of goodies for you to see and purchase if you so desire. During this event, they will announce the winners for the 14th annual Scarecrows Festival. For additional information, you can go to www.townoflaplata.org.
Old friends getting together
What a wonderful opportunity for several ladies to spend some time together for an outing. The old friends, Mrs. Minion Contee, Ms. Evelyn Moore and Mrs. Priscilla F. Jones were driven to The Silver Diner in Waldorf by Mrs. Towanda Jones. It was a wonderful ride as Towanda Jones, who lives in Bowie, the daughter of Mrs. Contee who lives in Millersville, Evelyn Moore who lives in Odenton and the daughter-in-law of Mrs. Jones who lives in Croom, made the ride enjoyable as they talked and laughed as we remembered our other visits. It was a good time to be at this diner because we were immediately seated and given menus to help us decide what each of is wanted to eat. The menu listed lunch foods, dinner meals, breakfast foods, a children’s menu, coffee, tea and other drinks as well as a list of delicious desserts.
As we drove North on U.S. 301 to take Mrs. Jones home, Mrs. Towanda Jones continued the drive down Croom Airport Road, explaining how she remembers riding a bike down to the park with her husband, John. W. Jones Jr. who grew up and went to school here. She said that was a long ride down the narrow dirt road which had lots of curves and signs warning you to look out for deer and turtles that are always in the area. She wanted to share her experiences down there, the water, river and especially the airport where African Americans, when there was segregation, had an airport to teach and allow fellow black Americans to learn to fly airplanes. She also stopped and offered to let anyone who wanted to get on the elevator that went up to the space area where you could get a good view of the water where sometimes you would see people in boats passing by waving their hands. Yes, this was indeed a wonderful group of friends getting together again.
In loving memory
Services, in loving memory, were held Sept. 23 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home in Landover for William Henry Walker Jr. He was the first child of the late William Walker Sr. and Blanche Ree Walker, and he was born Jan. 24, 1952, in Rockingham, N.C. He lived first in Washington, D.C., until the family moved to Kettering. He attended Glenarden Elementary School and graduated in 1971 from Largo High School. His employment began at his father’s family business, W and C Brick Company. He enjoyed fishing with his father. He had a passion for cars and motorcycles.
The services held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home included the Scripture reading, Psalms 23:1-6 and John 14:1-6; a poem and the eulogy presented by the Rev. Michelle Cobble. The Prayer of Comfort was given by Serena Parks. Several people gave reflections honoring and remembering Mr. Walker Jr. Lucky Pierre rendered a very special, beautiful solo, “Walk Around Heaven All Day.” Cherishing his memories will be his mother, Mrs. Blanche Walker, his three sons, William O. and Tracey, James K., and Phillip and Tarsha, granddaughter Typasia Frazier, grandson James Jr., his sisters Arnette Walker and Avis W. Bull and James, his brother Donald and his nephew, James Bull III, as well as many other family members and friends. Friends followed the funeral driver who was driving and leading them to the cemetery and then to the home of his mother where there were plenty of people who enjoyed delicious food, talk and laughs. The Walker family will love and cherish your kindness as they extend their deepest appreciation for the cards, calls, visits because this helps them during the time of mourning.
Walking for your health
The Arthritis Foundation reminds us that a walking program in your life can help reduce pain and improve your overall health just by being on your feet for a nice walk. Walking will help you as you walk safely and comfortable as it can also improve you flexibility, strength and stamina.
This may reduce pain and help you feel great as you motivate yourself with this fitness improvement program. There is the Watkins Tennis Bubble at Watkins Parks at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 1 until Nov. 7 from 8 until 9 a.m. The class begins in the Multipurpose Room. This is a free program but you have to register at pgparksdirect.com. You can get specific program information by emailing Saxon.Henderson@pgparks.com.