Estelle Gaines Woods, 97, career journalist and former Acting Editor of The Enquirer-Gazette and Clinton columnist for the Star Leader, died Dec. 3, 2020. Last year she was buried in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery where her husband, Walter Wood, Washington Post combat press correspondent during WWII, is buried.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., Estelle began her journalism career as Editor-in-Chief of Phillips High School’s yearbook and weekly newspaper. She went on to study English and chemistry at Alabama Polytechnic Institute.