Estelle Gaines Woods, 97, career journalist and former Acting Editor of The Enquirer-Gazette and Clinton columnist for the Star Leader, died Dec. 3, 2020. Last year she was buried in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery where her husband, Walter Wood, Washington Post combat press correspondent during WWII, is buried.
Born in Birmingham, Ala., Estelle began her journalism career as Editor-in-Chief of Phillips High School’s yearbook and weekly newspaper. She went on to study English and chemistry at Alabama Polytechnic Institute.
During WWII she was one of the few women on the copy desk at the Birmingham News and the Atlanta Journal. She came to Washington to work for Georgia Congresswoman Helen Douglas Mankin.
She worked at Voice of America in the late ‘60s and covered news for the Washington Times-Herald. She visited Times-Herald owner Cissy Patterson at her home, His Lordship’s Kindness, on Woodyard Road in Clinton.
She worked with Jacqueline Bouvier before she married John F. Kennedy. In 1950 she traveled with President Truman on a trip from Washington to Coulee City, Wash. On August 10, 1952, she married Walter H. Wood, Picture Editor of The Evening Star.
Estelle and Walter raised their four children in Prince George’s County. Students from Surrattsville Senior High may remember her standing in the bleachers ringing her cowbell, supporting the Hornets.
Her address book includes phone numbers for Jack Benny, Charlie Chaplain, Joan Crawford, Governor Dewey, Mrs. Phil Graham, Cary Grant, William R. Hearst II, Howard Hughes, Burl Ives, Boris Karloff, Gene Kelly, Jack Kennedy, Ethel Merman, Mary Pickford, Frank Sinatra, Shelley Winters, Ed Wynn, and Loretta Young, political/city page editors of major daily newspapers, Park and Metropolitan Police, and the D.C. morgue.
Neighbors & other good people
Estelle Woods. I fondly remember seeing this amazing woman at an awards meeting years ago. She remains for us all a reminder of what journalism used to be.
Byrne Harder, who grew up on Marianne Drive, in Morningside, son of Donald and Betty Harder, died recently. He graduated from Suitland, Class of 1966. In recent years he lived in Charlotte Hall, Md.
Kathy Elborne, formerly of Boxwood Drive, gave me an update: daughter Karen teaches first grade in Prince George’s County and son Paul is a bridge inspector for the State of Florida, and she adds, “Two of my wonderful grandchildren are here, and the other was here for a visit at Christmas.”
Jean Conlon Ferrante, also formerly of Boxwood, emailed about the Boxwood Drive house recently damaged by fire. She wondered if it was the “white brick house.” Kathy Elborne says yes. Apparently that white brick house was once a farmhouse on extensive farmland, back before Morningside became Morningside.
Town of Morningside
Bingo Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt are coming up. Watch this column for day and time. Also on the docket is the annual election May 1.
March Meetings: Town Work Session, Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m.; Town’s Regular Meeting, Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m. Information, 301-736-2300.
Changing landscape
The buds on Washington’s famed cherry trees at the Tidal Basin are starting to develop.
Washington’s most famous bald eagle couple, Mr. President and Lotus (short for Lady of the United States), has moved into a new nest at the U.S. National Arboretum and laid at least one egg inside it. The egg is expected to hatch in mid-March.
U. S. Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware, has introduced a bill—The Washington, D.C. Admission Act—which would allow the District of Columbia to become the 51st State.
A home at 6721 Boxwood Drive just sold for $470.000! (It sold for $139,000 in 1995.)
Applause
WSSC Water, which makes it possible for me to wash my dishes, my clothes and myself, has been awarded the 2023 National Environmental Achievement Award for its Introduction to Wastewater Treatment Virtual Unit., educating the public on the effects of wastewater treatment and pollution control.
Places to go and things to do
National Kite-Flying Day is coming up Saturday March 25, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on the Washington Monument grounds. Get busy on your kite(s).
Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Museum is open for tours Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m., at 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf. Admission, $10 for everyone 13 & up, $3 for ages 6-12, under 5 and Members, free. I highly recommend these tours, as probably Dr. Sam’s oldest surviving great-grandchild.
Seeking a summer job?
The Department of Parks & Recreation held their first 2023 Job Fair on Feb. 28. The next one will be in March, date TBA. They’re looking for lifeguards, drivers, Summer Camp & Playground positions, course instructors, park maintenance, and much more. Before applying in March, check out jobs available by going to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mncppc. Years ago, several of my kids got good summer jobs through Park & Planning.
Only a box
I just received an Amazon order, in a small cardboard box. On the side is a sweet message: “Just a box, standing in front of a door, waiting to be opened.”
Wordle report
I have played a year of Wordles — 365. I’ve had 13 2’s to celebrate, but mostly 4’s. I hope to improve over the next Wordle year. And you?
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Shelley Lynn Cook, March 2; Roy Derrick, March 6; Jon McKlveen, Shirley Dodgson and my grandson Richard Shearer, March 9; Angelo Meoli, John F. Latimer, Karl Kaufman Jr., Alberta M. Smith and my amazing son-in-law John Mudd, March 10; Karen Cordero, Blake James Shipman and Father Scott Hahn, March 11.
Happy Anniversary to Larry and Susan Frostbutter on March 5.