F. Lee Bailey, the criminal defense attorney best known for representing O. J. Simpson and other famous or notorious defendants, died June 3 in Atlanta. He was 87 and had been in poor health.
I met Mr. Bailey back in 1992 when the University of Richmond staged a mock trial (I believe, as practice for law students) of my great-grandfather, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd. The history: John Wilkes Booth shot President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, and leapt from the Presidential box, breaking his leg. As he was fleeing on horseback, Booth and his cohort David Herold came to the home of Dr. Mudd near Waldorf, Md. My great-grandfather set Booth's leg, and let him rest a few hours before he made his way to the home of Samuel Cox who helped him cross the Potomac into Virginia. Booth took refuge in the Garrett barn and was shot and killed by Sgt. Boston Corbett.
F. Lee Bailey was selected—by whoever staged the mock trial — to be attorney for Dr. Mudd. Bailey did his usual outstanding and showy defense and Dr. Mudd was found innocent. Which is what the Mudd family believes to be true.
However, in reality, Dr. Mudd was sentenced to life imprisonment at Fort Jefferson in Florida's Dry Tortugas Islands. After three years, President Andrew Johnson pardoned him.
The Mudds continue to fight to clear his name. But F. Lee Bailey is no longer available.
Town of Morningside
Sad news from the Town: One of the Town's own, Michael Ray "Mikey" Fowler Jr., died May 30 of a stroke. He was only 40. He grew up in Morningside, and was son of former Town Council Member Sharon Fowler. I'll have a full obituary in next week's column. Remember the Fowler family in your prayers.
Morningside's 4th of July is coming up, with a Parade in the morning and fantastic fireworks at night. If you want to provide a classic car or a Scout group or whatever for the Parade, call the Town at 301-736-2300.
The Town Hall meeting room is available for rent and is now at full capacity. Call the Town at 301-736-2300.
The next Town Meeting is Tuesday, June 15, 7 p.m.
Auth Road 7-Eleven hit with Molotov cocktails
The 7-Eleven at 6404 Auth Road was firebombed at 1:10 the morning of June 19, for the second time this year. The store was open and occupied. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The owner told a reporter, "The people who burned the store walked in like regular customers before pulling Molotov cocktails from a plastic bag then using them to set the building on fire." The owner said they have been in the neighborhood for 20 years and don't understand why they are being targeted.
On January 6 of this year, a similar incident was reported at the same 7-Eleven. Another similar incident happened on January 16 at a convenience store on Dallas Drive in Temple Hills.
No arrests have been made in any of these cases, which are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Fire Investigations Division at 301-77ARSON (301-772-7766).
Neighbors & other good people
Milton V. Peterson, one of the D.C. area's most successful real estate developers and the creator of National Harbor, died May 26 at his home in Fairfax, Va. He was 85.
Donald Young, age 99, just had his vaccine shot—Johnson & Johnson because you only need one, not two shots. And he had it at home, delivered and administered by Maryland Public Health. His daughter Donna emailed that four—one man and three women—showed up in a white van. After the shot, Donna asked them to stay for 30 minutes to make sure her dad didn't have any serious reaction, they did, and chatted with Don. For elderly folk who don't or can't leave home, but need the shot, contact Maryland Public Health at Mrt-pgchd@co.pg.md.us or call 301-324-4411 or 301-324-4298.
Academia
Happy 70th anniversary to Suitland High School, which was founded in 1951. The first principal was Thomas V. Warthen.
Dejahn Courtney Warren, of District Heights, graduated May 16 from Lackawanna College, in Scranton, Pa., with an Associate in Arts in Professional Studies.
Changing Landscape
Postage stamps are going up again. A first-class stamp will go from 55 to 58 cents, postcards from 36 to 40 cents. I'm not sure when this change will go into effect.
The National Museum of Natural History is reopening June 18 with a host of great new displays. And if you hurry, you can buy limited editions of Cicada T-shirts — baby clothes, mugs, bags and caps all featuring a big cicada. (Think: Christmas, birthday or anniversary gift.) Hurry; you'll have to wait 17 years for the next issue.
The new State-of-the-Art Medical Center is opening on June 12 in Largo.
It includes: a Heart & Vascular Institute, dedicated floor for women's and infant's health, level II Trauma Center, two rooftop helipads, 24/7 emergency care with 41 treatment bays, Stroke Center, expanded surgical services, multiple endoscopy suites, interventional radiology, inpatient & outpatient behavioral health services, 32 Intensive Care beds and more. Address: UM Capital Region Medical Center, 901 North Harry S. Truman Drive, Largo, MD 20774, right next door to the Largo Town Center Metro.
Mass times have changed at St. Philip's Church in Camp Springs. The new schedule: Saturday Vigil Mass, 5 p.m.; Sunday Mass, 10 a.m. Weekday Mass schedule is unchanged: 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. Saturday. Eucharistic Adoration, Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. Information: 301-423-4740.
In 2020, a home, on Pine Lane Drive in Skyline, sold for $441,000.
COVID-19 report: 4 new Maryland deaths
Maryland had 134 additional cases, through June 3 at 5 p.m. Four more Marylanders died.
Metro, which has suffered loss of riders over the last year, is now trying to lure riders by decreasing wait times, lowering prices and expanding bus routes.
Arlington National Cemetery is now fully accessible to the public, including the Tomb of the Unknowns (which is celebrating its centennial this year) and John F. Kennedy's grave. Visitors will be screened at the Welcome Center and masks must be worn indoors, including the restrooms. The Arlington Cemetery Metro station has reopened.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Aimee Crawford, Joel McCune, June 13 and Cameron Nichols, June 13; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, June 14; Kara Dameron, Dot Pfeil and June Zaccagnino, June 15; Helen Padgett and Lucia Scott, June 16; and Bill Kimbles, June 18.
Happy anniversary to Steve and Cornelia Blankenship, their 16th on June 18.