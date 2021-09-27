Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 14515 Church Street in Upper Marlboro, will have a yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 16, with sales from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vendors are welcome to be a part of this project. They will be able to set up their items on Oct. 16 from 8-9 a.m. They are asked to reserve their space in advance by contacting Enid T. at 240-506-5090. If it is raining, the yard sale with all of the items will be in the Parish Hall. There also will be snacks and beverages for sale.
Trinity Episcopal Church is open on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall for in person service. You are asked to wear your mask and to be sure to practice distancing during the service. The Parish Administrator at the church is Ms Susan Quade and the phone number there is 301.627.2636.
It's not too late
There is still plenty of time for everyone to have fun with activities and things to do for enjoyment under the leadership of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, which is right here in Prince George's County. There are many events and workshops, games, trips and many other things that are offered to people of all ages to participate in and to enjoy. There are also some events and workshops available for people who are may need assistance or use special things for their safety and health.
You are asked to register for an activity by going to pgparksdirect.com and to log on your information such as the course number and have your major credit/debit card.
Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission is located in Upper Marlboro. The phone number is 301-952-3594; TTY 301-952-4366. There are many places to visit for fun, excitement, exercising, meeting and making new friends as these activities are right here in Prince George's County.