February, according to the Gregorian calendar, is the second month of the year and has 29 days this year because this is a leap year. But there are a lot of special days in February. Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day and it was also the day of Super Bowl LIV, the 7th is national wear red day, the 13th is Mardi Gras, the 14th is Valentine’s Day, the 16th is Chinese New Year and the 17th is Presidents’ Day. February is indeed the month with the fewest days but there are a lot of things to know, see, do and enjoy.
February events
On Feb. 7, there are several interesting events for all people. At 11 a.m. at Prince George’s Public Playhouse at 5445 Landover Road in Cheverly, Director Barry Jenkins will take the audience “back to 1970s Harlem, where an engaged couple is ripped apart when one is wrongfully accused of a crime.” This is an hour and 59 minutes free event for people who are over 60 and is a presentation based on the book by James Baldwin.
Children from the ages of 3 to 6 are invited to Bowie Community Center, at 3209 Stonybrook Drive in Bowie, on Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon to celebrate black history while they participate in crafts and listen to a story.
People who are 21 years and older are invited to Prince George’s Ballroom at 211 Pinebrook Ave. in Hyattsville to come out to “sip, paint and learn the colorful and connected history or art from the viewpoint of African American history.” This free event will be from 6 until 9 p.m. on Feb. 7.
How about an African American history tour through Washington, D.C., where you can see some great landmarks including the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and the National Museum of African American History and Culture? The price, which includes transportation, is $15 per person and you will have to pay for your lunch as you are invited to eat at the museum’s Sweet Home Cafe. This event is on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is meeting at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover. The phone there is 301-583-2582.
People of all ages are invited to the free event “The Road to Freedom: from Maryland slavery to Queen Victoria’s Court” on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. at Surratt House Museum at 9118 Brandywine Road in Clinton. Josiah Henson’s story, as told by Author Edna Troiano, says he was born a slave in Charles County, but he traveled to Canada, used the Underground Railroad to free others and interviewed Harriet Beecher Stowe.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present Women of Freedom on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro. You are invited to learn about the tragedies and triumphs of Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Phillis Wheatley “as well as some other courageous women of African descent as told by the storyteller, Janice Curtis Greene.” The program will include information about the Underground Railroad and you can sing negro spirituals as well as freedom songs while Greene takes you on this historical journey. Darnall’s Chance House museum sponsors this free event, the telephone number at the church is 301-952-8010 which you can call if you want more information.
Advocacy in a health crisis
The advocacy in a health crisis presentation at the Camp Springs Senior Activity center recently had many helpful ways to protect you as you age and may need medical help. Mark Asch, business development for Right at Home In-Home Care and Assistance gave good advice on what to do and how to take care of yourself and loved ones in times of sickness. He talked and showed a film that gave information on the hospital system. What you need to know about your legal rights, about your discharge from the hospital, who you need to give information to about your health, while at home or in the hospital, and when to make your information available. Do you need to have someone as your health care power of attorney? Do you have your medical information handy? Do you carry information about your health, medicine and doctors when you leave your home? This presentation was attended by many people, men and women who listened, asked questions, gave their thanks for taking time to come to this center for important information.
Happy birthday for February people, starting with Adrienne Davis on Feb. 2, Ena Cantu-Eichelberger on the 3rd, William Cross on the 5th, Patrice Snowden and Bernadette Lyons on the 28th and William (Bill) Cross on the 20.