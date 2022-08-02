The Top Ten members of the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department provided more than 3007 hours of service and 1202 runs for the benefit of Morningside and Prince George's County the month of June. (The Top Ten firefighters are named each year.)
Firefighter/EMT Sarah Moummi lead the Top Ten with 501 hours and 202 calls. Next in hours and calls: Yoav Cohn, Sgt. Curtis Fagan, Henry Dorn, Bria Elder, Noah Searchinger, Matthew Morgan, B-Chief James McKnight, Kyle Ring and Samuel Arbogast.
The department as a whole provided 5055 hours and 2009 calls. And remember, they all are volunteers!
The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department was organized in December 1944 after the tragic loss of two lives in a housefire on Pine Grove Drive. The fire station was built in 1945, and still stands at the same location — with many modifications. The first firetruck was a 1929 Model-A Ford purchased from the Oxon Hill VFD for $250.00.
MVFD President Michael Poetker and Fire Chief Carl McKlveen were pleased to inform Mayor Benn Cann and the Town Council that production has begun on the new Engine 827 at KME Factory. (KME is a sole source manufacturer of high quality, custom fire apparatus serving communities across the US.)
Which means MVFD 27 just keeps getting better and we keep getting safer.
Town of Morningside: Yard Sale, Trunk-or-Treat
A Yard Sale is coming up Sept. 10 at the Morningside Fire Department. Table rental is $15, or 2 tables for $25. Info: call 301-736-2300 or email Morningsiderec@morningsidemd.gov.
And looking ahead two months: Halloween. Trunk-or-Treating and Costume Judging. Starting at 6 p.m.
Morningside August meetings: Work Session, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.; Town Meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
I'm sad to report that the Memorial for our dear Ruth Sanford has been cancelled. It was scheduled for August 6 at Suitland Road Baptist Church. Covid and other health issues necessitated the cancellation. Ruth, a longtime Morningsider and a devoted member of the Church, died June 25 in Hagerstown. She was 96.
Author R. J. Hinkemeyer, of Dunkirk, has a new Maryland Mystery book out, "Sins of Stone," which takes place in fictional Bay County south of Annapolis. Among his other titles is "Confessions of the Soul," set on the Eastern Shore.
Lt. Col. James Kelly Sweeney, USAF retired, died July 22 in Aldie, Virginia. During his Reserve years he was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis, served a 3-year tour in Panama, and a final 4-year tour at Andrews where he served as Chief of Protocol, managing ceremonies for foreign heads of state, chief of foreign air forces, and White House and State Department functions. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Anne Frances Sweeney, daughter Tracy and grandchildren. Burial will be at Arlington.
Come to the Crab Feast
St. Philip's invites you to their All-you-can-eat Crab Feast fundraiser at Sarto Hall on August 21. Feast on crabs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, hotdogs, beef/turkey burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, soda, beer, music & more.
Hours are 1-5 p.m. Cost: $70 per person. Sarto Hall is at 3611 Stewart Road in Forestville. For information and tickets, contact Andre Jordan, 841-0141; Renee @ church office, 301-423-4244; or Stephanie @ school, 301-423-4740.
Washington International Horse Show
The 64th Annual Washington International Horse Show returns to the Washington area October 24-30 at The Show Place Arena. The Gaylord Hotel at National Harbor will be the official hotel and the site of the Horse Show Welcome Party. For more information, visit www.wihs.org.
Changing landscape
Piano Keys is a new restaurant at 7651 Matapeake Business Dr. #104, Brandywine. It's closed Monday and Tuesday. Other hours: late afternoon to midnight or 1 a.m. I saw a rave review on NextDoor Morningside. Her order: shrimp and grits, catfish & jerk wings, and peach cobbler. Call 240-816-2211.
Cloud-computing consulting firm Cloudforce, which specializes in the Microsoft cloud operating ecosystem, has tripled its office space at National Harbor. The company now occupies an entire top floor at 120 Waterfront St.
Programs. I have been a devotee of theatre and concerts since I moved here in 1958. Within a year or two I was regularly attending the National Theater ($5 seats in the nose-bleed section), ushering at Arena Stage, and attending concerts, wherever. I have kept every program, usually with review and ticket stub stapled thereto. Now programs are reduced, smart phone "published" or have vanished entirely. Breaks my heart.
A home at 6319 Suitland Road just sold for $376,500.
UFOs?
Wayne Gordon sent an email on July 26: "20 years ago today (2002) NORAD detected an unknown blip on their Radar, so they had Andrews scramble two F-16s to see what was going on. According to the Air Force, they didn’t find anything. But Channel 5 News said a guy in Waldorf saw a plane that looked like it was chasing a blue light in the sky.
"What is kind of remarkable was that incident happened on the 50th anniversary of a much larger UFO flap over DC back in 1952, which occurred over two weekends in July. There was a whole book written about it and it made the front page of newspapers back then."
Wordle
I continue to work the Wordle every day, though I seem to be in a rut — I keep getting it in 4 moves. However, I now have a 99% standing. If you have a fail-safe 5-letter word to recommend, send it to me.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Markeyce Herring and Connie Kimbles, Aug. 6; Mary Dean, Aug. 7; Denis & Donna Wood, Aug. 7; Maxmilian “Max” Howard, and William Billy Stewart, Aug. 8; and Savannah Foster, Aug. 11.
Happy 43rd anniversary to Morningside Council Member Sharon and Mike Fowler who were wed August 11, 1979.
Send birthdays and anniversaries to muddmm@gmail.com.