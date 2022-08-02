The Top Ten members of the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department provided more than 3007 hours of service and 1202 runs for the benefit of Morningside and Prince George's County the month of June. (The Top Ten firefighters are named each year.)

Firefighter/EMT Sarah Moummi lead the Top Ten with 501 hours and 202 calls. Next in hours and calls: Yoav Cohn, Sgt. Curtis Fagan, Henry Dorn, Bria Elder, Noah Searchinger, Matthew Morgan, B-Chief James McKnight, Kyle Ring and Samuel Arbogast.

 