Last Wednesday, Therese and I headed to Croom to see if we could catch a look at the five zebras that had escaped from a farm in Upper Marlboro on August 31. Local residents — who've noted the escapees have split into a trio and a pair — have spotted them. They were last reported in front of a home on Croom Road.
They escaped from a 300-acre farm owned by Jerry Holly who is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep 39 zebras. Prince George's Animal Services Division is working to find 5 of them.
In partnership with the farm, Animal Services has installed a feeding station near the farm; the zebras come there to eat in the early morning hours. A corral has been set up nearby in hopes that the zebras can be fenced and taken back to the farm.
It can't be too soon because there's concern a cold Maryland winter might kill them.
Therese and I spent about half an hour driving the Croom community, checking yards and woods, hoping to catch sight of those striped equines at-large.
By the way, a group of zebras is called a dazzle, named for the dazzle-effect created by a group of running zebras. No dazzle of zebras could we find.
Town of Morningside: Yard sale, installation of new Chief, Halloween
Saturday, October 9: Morningside is hosting a Yard Sale at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department beginning at 9 a.m. Unfortunately, tables and spaces had to be reserved by Oct. 4. But you'll still want to head to the firehouse Oct. 9 to see what good stuff is available. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 16.
Tuesday, October 12: Town Work Session meeting, 7 p.m. at the Municipal Center.
Tuesday, October 19: Morningside's new Police Chief, Wesley Stevenson, will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The Regular Town Meeting follows at 7.
Saturday, October 30: Halloween Happenings at the Municipal Center, starting at 6 p.m.: Trunk-or-Treat, costume party and outdoor movie. I'll tell you all about it in next week's column.
Neighbors and other good people
Perrine Salina Morgan Parker, 87, a longtime member of Suitland Road (formerly Morningside) Baptist Church and a member of the Hospitality and Nursery committees, died September 10 with two of her daughters at her side. Survivors include four children, three siblings, grand- and great-grandchildren.
Condolences to Ann Green, of Skyline, on the death of her sister Mollie Blythe of Fort Washington, in September.
Therese, mentioned above, is my daughter. She's visiting from her home in Brownsville, Texas. She graduated from Crossland in 1972, from SUNY Binghamton, the University of New Mexico, and Harvard. She has retired as a professor from the University of Texas at Brownsville and now works with organizations who are helping refugees. She works at a community garden, enjoys bird-watching and zebra-hunting.
Changing landscape
At the northeast quadrant of Auth Road & Auth Place: an application has been filed for rezoning a "Retail Shopping Center" with "food & beverage, gas station and a multi-tenant retail building." This is, of course, near the Branch Avenue Metro Station.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library held its Grand Reopening last month after more than three years of renovations. It celebrated with an all-day party that included a reading with Michael W. Twitty, the James Beard Award-winning author of "The Cooking Gene," poetry readings, story time for kids, dance performance by Step Africa, and tours of the building's rooftop reading space. I have a D.C. library card; I wonder if it's still good.
Speaking of libraries, Prince George's has announced library hours on Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. at nine branches including Spaulding (in Suitland) and Oxon Hill.
A home at 4314 Offut Drive, in Skyline, recently sold for $315,000.
2020 Census
The state of Maryland overall grew 7% over the last decade, going from 5.7 million to 6.1 million. The Maryland population now stands at 967,201.
Prince George's County added 103,781 people over the last ten years.
The numbers were released August 12 and do not represent final tallies.
Mary's COVID-19 report: Lions and tigers, oh, my!
Six lions and three tigers at the National Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Zoo officials are uncertain who is responsible. All visitors, ages 2 and older, are required to wear a mask in all indoor spaces at the zoo, regardless of their vaccination status.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 29, there have been 530,861 COVID-19 cases in Maryland, of which 1,125 occurred the day before. As for deaths, 10,426 Marylanders have died, 13 of them were the day before.
I'm happy to say I got my booster shot this week at the Walgreens in Suitland.
Morningside's Fred Eskew has his own Trail
Last week, while searching for zebras, Therese and I turned into Rosaryville State Park and were greeted with a sign: FRED ESKEW TRAIL ACCESS AREA.
Fred, his wife Peggy, and their four children lived for years on Marianne Drive in Morningside and were good friends of ours. I knew Fred worked for the State of Maryland but had no idea the scope of his vision and his accomplishments.
As we drove further into the park, we came upon the dedication plaque for Frederick Lee Eskew.
It listed him as a graduate of the University of Maryland, School of Recreation and Parks. From college, he went on to dedicate 25 years to recreation and land preservation in Maryland. Eventually he was appointed Director of POS (Program Open Space), Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Governor's State Outdoor Recreation Liaison Officer.
The sign ends with "His vision and vital work with the POS made it a national model in open space preservation and contributed significantly to the scenic natural beauty and quality of life that all Marylanders enjoy today and which will continue to enrich their lives for many generations to come."
Fred Eskew died April 29, 1986, one week short of his 48th birthday.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Mary Deans, Oct. 11; Tj Foster, Oct. 12; Mildred Peaire and Carolyn Williams, Oct. 16.
Happy 68th (!) anniversary to former Skyline residents Daisy and Ralph Young on Oct. 15.