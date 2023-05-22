Deneen Richmond

 Luminis Health photo

Women should make health a priority. Sounds simple enough, but we all know life sometimes gets in the way. With the demands of work and family, an active lifestyle and a healthy diet are the least of our worries. As the president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, I encourage all women to take better care of themselves and make an appointment to see their doctor at least once a year. Early detection saves lives.

Since May is Women’s Health Care Month, it’s important to take note of these reminders:


Deneen Richmond, is the president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.