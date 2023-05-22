Women should make health a priority. Sounds simple enough, but we all know life sometimes gets in the way. With the demands of work and family, an active lifestyle and a healthy diet are the least of our worries. As the president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham, I encourage all women to take better care of themselves and make an appointment to see their doctor at least once a year. Early detection saves lives.
Since May is Women’s Health Care Month, it’s important to take note of these reminders:
Starting at age 40, receive a yearly mammogram to detect breast cancer. African American women with a family history of breast cancer should start sooner because of a higher risk
Consult your physician, but you should have a pap smear every 3-5 years to detect cervical cancer depending on your risk
Regular screening for colon cancer starting at age 45
Screen for sexually transmitted infections. If taking contraception, yearly surveillance is recommended
Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC) offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings. Call (301) 552-7724 about eligibility and to make an appointment.
Now, let’s talk about matters of the heart. You may be surprised to hear heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease killed more than 314,000 women in 2020--or about 1 in every five female deaths. Take it seriously by lowering your chances of getting heart disease:
Have your blood pressure checked regularly. High blood pressure has no symptoms and is typically higher in African American women
Keep your cholesterol low
Maintain a healthy weight and diet. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Skip processed foods, fast food and carbonated drinks
Exercise 3 to 4 times weekly for at least 30 minutes
Test for diabetes. Having uncontrolled diabetes raises your risk of heart disease
Quit smoking and limit alcoholic drinks
Your mental health is also important. We recently opened a new Behavioral Health Pavilion at LHDCMC to provide inpatient mental health services, and outpatient mental health and substance use services, something desperately needed in our community and nationwide. This new center has an inpatient psychiatric unit, and other services such as walk-in urgent care, a mental health clinic, and psychiatric day programs. This center is another example of our commitment to our community by offering all residents expanded access to high-quality treatment, rehabilitation and support services. In fact, since 2019, Luminis Health has invested $85 million at our Lanham campus and is pledging to invest even more for years to come.
We have major plans to expand women’s and children’s healthcare services in Prince George’s County. It is unacceptable that 8 out of 10 women have to deliver their baby outside of the County because of a lack of obstetrical and other healthcare services. As someone who grew up and still calls Prince George’s County home, I experienced this challenge firsthand when I gave birth to both my sons.
One of the bold goals of Vision 2030, our 10-year strategic plan, is to eliminate maternal and infant mortality. According to a report from the CDC, the nation’s maternal death rate rose significantly in 2021, with the rates among Black women more than twice as high as those of White women. In Prince George’s County, the maternal mortality rate for Black women is 50 percent higher than the national average. To address this, Luminis Health is raising $300 million to renovate and upgrade LHDCMC, with plans to build a Women’s Health Center for inpatient obstetrics services, labor and delivery, and postpartum care. Once Luminis Health receives state approval for the proposed women’s tower we’re ready to begin construction on our campus, which will take three to five years to complete.
We’ve been treating and improving the life of our community since 1975. As LHDCMC prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, I hope you are as excited as I am for our expansion plans since it will ensure our community receives critical, additional and much-needed care close to home. Now, and in the future, Luminis Health is committed to enhancing the health of the people and community we serve.