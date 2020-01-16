Judy Draheim, formerly of Morningside, received The Woman of the Year Award at the Calvert County Republican Central Committee Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in October.
Judy is the daughter of Alice and Paul Misenheimer who lived on Boxwood Drive in the ‘50s and ‘60s. She attended Morningside School where she came to know schoolmate Allan Draheim of Maple Road. They graduated together from Suitland High School, and in 1965 they wed at Morningside Baptist Church, a marriage that’s lasted 54 years.
Now both are retired, Allan from the phone company and Judy from the Census. They live in Huntingtown.
The Woman of the Year award is a prestigious award that recognizes and honors a woman for her community service, leadership and as a role model.
She is someone who has served in many capacities and helped candidates in their election bids.
Judy served on the Republican Central Committee as an associate member, worked at the election polls for many years, knocked on doors and has been campaign chair for Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans since 2010.
Evans won his fifth election in 2018.
Judy says she’s very grateful for this award but was extremely surprised and could hardly speak, except to say “thank you.”
Neighbors & other good people
Judith “Judie” McCrone, past president of VFW 9619 Auxiliary and mom of Karen Rooker, former mayor of Morningside (now clerk-treasurer), died Dec. 17. I attended the celebration of her life on Jan. 11 at the VFW, and I’ll pay a tribute to her in a future column.
Former Morningside Councilwoman Carol (Kline) DeGraba and her husband, Tom, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a pilgrimage to the Holy Land where they renewed their wedding vows in Cana of Galilee and again in Washington at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Tiffany Green is the new interim Prince George’s County fire chief, the first woman to hold the office and the youngest chief. She grew up in Fort Washington and served at Station 842 in Oxon Hill.
Back in April 1983 the Longo family lived on Lori Street in Skyline. Sadly, that year one of them, Mike, died after being struck by a car on Suitland Parkway. Recently I received a call from Teresa, the oldest of the Longo children. She reports that her brother Joe and his wife Diane have recently moved back to Skyline and live on Clayton Lane. They were deeply touched that I mentioned this tragedy in the local history I’ve been including in the Skyline newsletter; it was good to remember Mike.
Rebekah Schrier, a teacher at Stanton Elementary in SE Washington, is currently staying with me. She is delighted that her second-graders have been treated to ice-skating lessons at a Washington rink during school hours. None had ever skated; now all are proud skaters. I’ve enjoyed having daughter Kathleen Shearer visiting from West Chester, Ohio. Not only has she been a great help to me — washing, vacuuming, cooking — but she is amazing at jigsaws. She was particularly appreciated after I fell in the basement and injured my hand, which interfered with my typing, not to mention the washing, vacuuming and cooking.
Jobs
• Thousands of census jobs are available nationwide. For information or help applying, call 1-855-JOB-2020.
• The Washington Post wants carriers. Apply to deliverthepost.com.
Changing Landscape
Food trucks are back in. Prince George’s has passed a package of bills to make the county more food-truck friendly.
A Shoppers in Oxon Hill has been sold to Lidl, a German grocery chain that now has several stores in Prince George’s.
Patsy Holson, mother of 14
Patricia Ann “Patsy” Holson, 87, formerly of Camp Springs, died Jan. 6 at her home in Ocean View, surrounded by her large family. And indeed, her family is large. Patsy and her husband Jim had 14 children, 40 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
Patsy was born in Washington to the late William and Mary Agnes Hill. She graduated from St. Cecilia’s Academy and married James E. “Bootie” Holson. She ran the administrative side of the family-owned business, J&J Contractors, for 20 years.The Holsons were among the first families of St. Philip’s Parish, and Patsy served with the Sodality. She was a member of her neighborhood Woodland Homemakers and enjoyed ceramics, sewing, needlepoint and crocheting.
Patsy was preceded in death by three of their children, Mary Christine Delincki, James Holson and Bonnie Jean Watson, and her sister Rosemary “Pinki” Hill. Survivors include Bootie, her husband of 67 years; 11 children, Cathy Waltersdorff, Barbie Lloyd, Pat Holson, Vicki Farri, Maureen Taylor, Joan Emrick, Ann Horak, Paula Caulk, Michael Holson, Jeannine Schaefer and Mark Holson; her brother, the Rev. Paul Hill, and sister, Pamela Hill.
Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s on Jan. 14 with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
A special memory: Years ago, when I had only seven children and Patsy had 14, I asked her how she could possibly have time to be so involved in the Sodality. She told me that each year she took on just one outside-the-family activity and gave it as much as she could.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Gene Desmarais (99!) and Courtni Bland, Jan. 3; GI Market’s Jennifer Jung, J.B. Thomas and Christa Neale, Jan. 4; Suitland historian Darlie Norton, Ariel Thomas, Sarah Vilky and Terry Foster, Jan. 6; Eva Hugings and Charles Boxley, Jan. 8; Patty Gallatin, Jan. 11; Martin Miller, Frank Binsted and Roc Wheeler, Jan. 13; Curtis DeMarco Knowles, my son Mike McHale, Kathleen Giroux and Joanie Mangum, Jan. 14; Robert Koch, Jan. 15; and Dolly Wood, Jan. 16.
Happy anniversary to Tom and Monique Laws, Jan. 3; my grandson Conor and Heather McHale, their 16th on Jan. 3; my son John and Michelle McHale, their 23rd on Jan. 4; former Morningside Councilman James and Yvonne Ealey, their 3rd on Jan. 6; Diane and Steve Zirkle, Jan. 9; David and Lori Williams, Jan. 9; Gary and Melody Barnes, Jan. 14; and Frank and Sharleen Kelly Cappella, their 75th(!) on Jan. 15.