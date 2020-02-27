The Camp Springs Senior Activity Center has some more interesting events for the seniors to enjoy for the end of this month, February. There will be the movie, “Josephine Baker Story,” at the center on Friday, Feb. 28, in the Potomac Room from 12:15 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. This Movie Friday will by “Josephine’s life is a roller coaster ride of love and rejection from both her lovers and her country.” This free movie will show her beauty and her ambition as she “will be remembered as the first truly international star.” Your M-NCPPC Senior ID is required to see this movie, although registration is not required. Also, light refreshments will be served.
The Camp Springs Senior Activity Center invites you to the multipurpose room on Friday, Feb. 28, for some live entertainment to end Black History Month. There will be tunes with Kaba Soul Singer “taking us through a historical journey of music.” Registration is not required for enjoying this event but you must have your M-NCPPC Senior ID available. Both of these events are at the center located at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs where the telephone numbers are 301-449-0490 and for TTY 301-699-2544.
The Prince George’s Public Playhouse will have Afro Blue: We Will Overcome on Saturday, Feb. 29. The program “features a wide variety of material, including songs from the Civil Rights Area, original material written by members of the ensemble, unique jazz versions of contemporary tunes, and their signature Big Band sound on standards such as ‘Stompin’ at the Savoy’ and ‘St. Louis Blues.’” General admission for all ages is $25 per person, $20 for seniors, students and groups of 20 or more people. Prince George’s Public Playhouse is located at 5445 Landover Road in Cheverly where the phone number is 301-277-1710.
Celebrating Our History: A Family Day Festival will be the closeout for this month for a celebration of our history. This event will be at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. You can watch a movie, participate in an African dance class and stop by some workshops, as well as enjoy storytelling, food, crafts and other interesting things. There will be vendors who will have a variety of things selling for a reasonable price. This event is free admission for everyone, but there are fees for vendor items and vending spaces. The phone number for this event is 301-583-2582.
In loving memory
Adrienne Brenda Cross Davis, who was known as Big A, was the person many people knew and loved. She passed away in her sleep on Feb. 12, a few days after her 82nd birthday, which was Feb. 2. She was born in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Spingarn High School. Her employment included several workplaces, including working in a government job at the Department of Housing and Urban Development where she was a secretary. She was indeed a hard worker. And, she enjoyed foods such as McDonald’s fish sandwiches, and she really enjoyed butter pecan ice cream, especially when it came from High’s Ice Cream Store when the family lived near the store.
She joined the First Baptist Church of Deanwood and was baptized by the Rev. Allen as a teenager and was active in the Youth Church as well as singing in the choir that performed in the Washington area, nearby Virginia and Maryland as well as in Pennsylvania. She loved to play cards, dance and sing along with others. She would get in her car and visit her parents, siblings and anyone else she wanted to see. She opened her heart and her home to everyone, welcoming them inside to visit with her.
She was known as a Sister Davis at the Jehovah Hall where she became a member in 2001 by water baptism. As a child, and teenager and a young lady, she suffered with colds, coughs and sometimes fevers, but mommy took good care of her. She later was told that she had Alzheimer’s which really changed her life.
Yet, visiting her at the several medical places she was in was sometimes a very pleasant event as she laughed, talked and said thanks for the goodies that were given to her.
She has four children, Brenda Ferrell, Joseph, Jacqueline and Byron, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four sisters and three brothers as well as many other family members and friends who loved her dearly and will surely miss her. Services were held ending with a burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland.