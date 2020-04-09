Four candidates are running for two Morningside Council seats

Morningsiders are due to go to the polls on Monday, May 4, to vote for two town council members. The last time I checked, there were no plans to cancel. But, of course, things are changing every day in this coronavirus epidemic.
If the polls open, hours for voting will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
I plan to cruise through the town and see if campaign signs are showing up on lawns and fences.
Four candidates are in the running. Here they are:
John Anthony moved to Morningside in 1968 when he was eight. He has been married to Ruth for 41 years. They have three children; two of them, as well as four granddaughters, live in Morningside. John has served as council member and vice mayor in the past. Now retired, he has more time to dedicate himself to helping govern the town, keeping Morningside “a safe and pleasant place to live.”
Sharon Fowler has served on the town council since 2014 and is seeking her fourth term. She has attended Maryland Municipal League training, coordinated recreation events, updated the town ordinance, brought the municipal center up to code and voted to keep the town tax rate the same throughout her terms. She appreciates working with a wonderful team — the mayor and council, staff, local leaders and most of all, the residents. “I believe getting involved makes a difference.”
Sheila V. Scott has lived in the town for 29 years and previously served as vice mayor and councilwoman. She’s involved with county and Maryland’s Department of Environment, the Sustainable Business Community Connection Network and other organizations valuable as resources for the town. As an advocate, she aids seniors with housing, health and medical concerns. With all her experience and knowledge, she feels she is “an excellent candidate for Councilwoman of Morningside.”
Dave Williams was born and grew up in Morningside, part of the Williams family which has lived in the town for four generations. He was a longtime member of the Morningside Sportsmen’s Club that sponsored Santa’s annual food drive and other activities for the good of the town. He says, “Morningside is home to me and my family and I would love the opportunity to service my community on the Town Council.”
In the time of coronavirus
Time (April 6/13 issue) has a two-page spread of Father Matthew Fish of Holy Family Church, Hillcrest Heights, sitting on a folding chair in the church parking lot, behind his makeshift confessional. “I got some clamps, found an old curtain, and duct-taped and clamped it together.” No mention of how many sinners showed up.
Also, Father Patrick Lewis, pastor of my parish, St. Philip’s, has been holding a Benediction service in the parking lot, and setting up space to hear confessions as cars make their way around the circle in front of the rectory.
The National Guard has set up a screening and testing location in the Washington Redskins’ stadium parking lot. Tests are available only by preregistration through a physician.
Daughter Kathleen drove from West Chester, Ohio, in early March to help me celebrate my birthday, planning to return home in a week or two. But (thank God!) she’s still here. We visit with family while they sit on the deck and chat, through the screen door, while we sit on the enclosed porch.
Email what you and your family are doing to while away the virus.
Changing landscape
For a list of restaurants offering delivery or pick-up in National Harbor, visit www.nationalharbor.com/dine/togo.
Free meals for children are now available at several locations in south county, including Danbury Youth Center, 5501 Silver Hill Road, Forestville: Mondays and Fridays, noon to 1 p.m. And at St. Stephen’s Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Road, Temple Hills: Tuesdays, noon to 2 p.m.
Frank C. Jurney, retired D.C. fireman
Frank Columbus Jurney Jr., 79, who grew up in Morningside, son of the late Frank and Mae Jurney of Morgan Road, died at home in Clarke County, Va., on March 28.
He was appointed to Engine 6 of the Washington, D.C., Fire Department on Nov. 1, 1961, and was retired from Engine 29 as Captain on Feb. 29, 1988. He was a member of the Retired Firefighters Association of Washington.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Cyndy; daughter Robyn Rogers (Shane), granddaughter Candace Crosen (Matelin); brothers Don and Gary. A memorial of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.endersandshirley.com.
Bubba Nelson, ate crabs ‘til his last days
Frances Leroy “Bubba” Nelson, 78, one of the original Prince George’s County motorcycle officers, died March 16 in Venice, Fla. He was born in Chaptico, one of the 15 children of James and Beatrice Nelson. A career police officer, he participated in the torch run for the 1984 Olympics, rode in President Nixon’s inaugural parade, and provided escort to dignitaries, including Presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush and Clinton, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen of Jordan. He was a mounted officer for the Maryland Park Police, and served with the Hyattsville Police. But, he was a true St. Mary’s County native — ate crabs and drank Coors Light with his family only days before he died. He’s survived by Lori, his wife of 50 years, daughter Katherine, son Tom, four grandkids and siblings. Services were held previously.
The Washington Post obit reports: “Bubba was a man of many names … Frank, Bubba, Leroy, Cleo, Yo-Yo and likely a few others that can’t be printed.”
Milestones
Happy birthday to Donna Wood on April 11; (Darlie) Fay Norton and Donald Brown Jr., April 13; Donald Brown Sr., Sarah Shipman, Autumn Williams and Fr. Jeffrey Samaha, April 14; Bill Ward, Eva Hay and Les Bornman, April 15; Tara Destiny Proctor, Edna Ducote and Wanda Brooke, April 16; Eloise Carnes, Ruby Cunningham and Veronica Frostbutter, April 17.
Happy anniversary to Tex and Rickie Beardmore on their 56th, April 11; John and Emily Tierney, their 70th (!) on April 15; Edward and Jane (Martin) Talbert, their 71st (!) on April 16; Chuck and Laura Smith Jenkins, on their 44th on April 10.
An especially Blessed Easter to all of you!