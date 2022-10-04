Father Everett Pearson, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington for more than 30 years and beloved pastor of Mount Calvary Parish in Forestville, died Aug. 23.
He was born in Washington, the youngest of the three children of Ray and Dorothy Pearson. He attended Nativity Parish School and graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School. He attended Catholic University and the University of Maryland before entering the seminary and attending the North American College in Rome where he earned a degree in Sacred Theology.
He was ordained a priest by Cardinal James Hickey on Nov. 17, 1991, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. His early assignments were St. Matthias, Mount Calvary and Assumption Parishes. In 1998 he became pastor pf Holy Name Parish in Washington.
Then, in 2009, he was named pastor at Mount Calvary. In 2012 he was appointed administrator of Holy Spirit in Forestville, serving both parishes until his death. He also served as chaplain to the St. Charles Lwanga Council of the Knights of Columbus and chaplain of the First Friday Club.
Father Pearson is survived by his sister Camilla Pearson, several aunts and uncles, and his parishioners. Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory was the main celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial at Mount Calvary; about 40 priests concelebrated the Mass with him. Hundreds of people from Mount Calvary, Holy Spirit and other parishes crowded the church. Burial was at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Washington.
During the final procession, as his casket was wheeled down the center aisle, many reached out to touch the casket of the priest who had so touched their lives.
Town of Morningside
Morningside has two monthly meetings coming up: Work Session, Oct. 11, and Town Meeting, Oct. 18, both at the Municipal Center at 7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat/Movie Night is coming up Saturday, Oct. 29. More about Halloween next week. For Morningside information, call 301-736-2300.
Morningside Memories: In Oct. 1957—65 years ago this month—the Owakonzi Camp Fire Group with Mrs. Milton Mayhew, Guardian, participated in a splash party at the Ambassador Hotel. Attending were Karen Broderick, Elaine Gold, Barbara Hickman, Carol Miller, Barbara Ann Parr, Nancy Talbott, Jan Stocklinski, Linda Valentine and Babs Zdobysz. To my old-time readers: How many of them do you remember?
Surratts-Clinton Library opening delayed
I've been excited with the news that my favorite library is due to open this year.
Not so! On Sept. 9 it was announced that power issues are causing new delays. "The building's original transformer was mislabeled by Pepco and was discovered to be undersized for the building. Due to supply chain issues, a new, correct-sized transformer has a very long lead time into next year."
Which, I assume means Surratts-Clinton is not opening this year. Maybe not next year even. You can go online and get the whole story—with lots of photos.
American Indian Festival
The 14th Annual American Indian Festival is coming up Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Group Campground & Picnic Area of Patuxent River Park. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and parking.
Discover the rich and diverse culture of Native American Indians with live music, drumming, singing, dancing, storytelling, interactive & educational exhibits, demos, American Indian games, traditional food, craft vendors, raffles, and live birds of prey.
The Park is at 16,000 Croom Airport Road, in Upper Marlboro. Info: 301-627-6074, patuxentriverpark@pgparks.com.
Places to go and things to do
Join the County Health Department at the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's. Walk to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's research, care, and support for all those facing Alzheimer's and other dementia. The Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at the National Harbor Capital Canopy (201 Waterfront Street). Register or donate at http://act.alz.org/goto/HealthyRevolutiion.
Since last March, the National Zoo has added 19 new residents, including a Komodo dragon, Black tree monitor, Amur tiger, Southern tamandua, Rock hyrax, Golden-headed lion tamarin, Cave salamander, Binturong, and more. I guess it's time to head for the Zoo.
The National Air and Space Museum's west wing is reopening on Oct. 14 after three years' closure. If you want to be one of the first to experience the museum's new wing, grab free, timed-entry tickets now. Go to airandspace.si.edu.
Bishop McNamara High School, in Forestville, will hold its Fall 2022 Open House on Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information: bmhs.org/admissions/visit.
Changing landscape: Hello Book World, Goodbye Flashbacks
The Washington Post has brought back Book World, which they discontinued in 2009. The new Book World, a weekly stand-alone 8-page section, began Sunday Sept. 25. I love it!
In the same edition, Flashbacks, by Patrick M. Reynolds, ran for the very last time. It has for years been my favorite strip in the Sunday comics.
Familiar area codes 301 and 240 are running out. Officials say that, in 2023, Maryland telephone users will have to get used to a new area code: 227. No changes in dialing will be required and existing phone numbers will not change.
In a recent column I mentioned the Hooper Island Lighthouse. It was for sale at $15,000 and had many problems. Well, for 30 days no one offered to buy it. Then the first bid came in. And soon a second. And soon there was a bidding war for a lighthouse with zero amenities; it cannot be used as a residence. It sold Sept. 22 for $192,000!
A home at 6301 Woodland Road, in Morningside, has just sold for $335,000.
Bee Duncan
Beulah "Bee" Duncan, 90, died last Feb. 27. Dee and her husband, M.Sgt. John Duncan USAF, lived for years on Auth Road and were active members of St. Philip's Church.
John died April 20, 2010. They were parents of Skip and Gregory Duncan and had several grandkids. Dee's funeral was at Our Lady Help of Christians in Waldorf with burial at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Greta Chambers, Oct. 9; Mary Deans, Oct. 11; Tj Foster, Oct. 12; Mildred Peaire and Carolyn Williams, Oct. 16.
Happy 69th anniversary to Daisy and Ralph Young who were married October 15, 1953.
Email me at muddmm@aol.com with birthdays and anniversaries.