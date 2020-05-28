From 800 meals to 10,660 a week, Carla delivers to seniors

Carla Cash is one of the angels we’re hearing about during this stressful time.
As constituent service director for District 8’s County Council Member Monique Anderson-Walker, Carla began to worry about seniors — both in centers and homebound — and sought a way to provide them food.
She found a source in the World Central Kitchen, the not-for-profit, non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés.
While she talked to me, she was actually driving into town to pick up meals there.
She told me she had first started delivering 800 meals twice a week. She now delivers 10,660 meals a week!
She delivers to senior centers, senior’s homes and to District 8 firefighters and police officers. Among the very grateful recipients are our own volunteer firefighters at Morningside VFD. (Thank you to Skyline Citizens President Stan Holmes who told me about this, which led to my pursuing the story.)
Carla does not do this alone. Her volunteers include Jeanette Hite of Skyline, Angeline Keene, Ricardo Stewart, the Rev. Robert N. Tierney Screen and the River Jordan Project.
As I spoke with the driving Carla Cash, I asked if she’d ever met José Andrés. She told me, “Once.”
McNamara presents Caritas Awards
Dr. Marco Clark, president/CEO of Bishop McNamara High School, announced the 2020 Caritas Awards. Caritas, by the way, is Latin meaning “loving kindness for others.”
• Distinguished Parents’ Club Volunteer: Ja’net Dawson.
• Distinguished Athletics Volunteer: Michael Gavin.
• Distinguished Fine Arts Volunteer: Dr. Laura Kalshoven.
• Anthony Johnson Unsung Hero Award: Dr. Frank and Diane McDuffie.
• Business Partner of the Year: BCC & Associates, LLC.
• Young Alumni Award: Ashley Sharp ‘11.
• Distinguished Alumni Award: Chandrai Jackson-Saunders LR ‘79.
• Presidential Award: Marybeth Baumgartner.
• Distinguished Faculty Service Award: Robert “Bob” Nolte.
• Distinguished Staff Service Award: Peter Sanneman.
• Holy Cross Award: Robert Summers ‘86.
• St. Andre Caritas Medal: Steve and Dianne Proctor.
• The St. Andre Caritas Award: The Executive Corporate Partnership Committee.
In closing, Clark says, “Women and men honored with the Bishop McNamara Caritas Award exhibit these qualities and exemplify the values and vision of Blessed Father Basil Moreau, founder of the Congregation of Holy Cross. Indeed, it is the highest honor Bishop McNamara High School bestows upon community members.”
Graduation
Jaysen Smith of Skyline is graduating from Dr. Henry A. Wise High School and is considering three different colleges. I’ll tell you which when I hear.
Eighth-graders at St. Philip’s School had been looking forward to their cancelled graduation ceremony last week.
Their principal, Ms. Deanna Johnson, found a way to make it special anyway. She visited the home of all 19 eighth-graders and presented each with a lawn sign and a graduation box that included a cap and gown.
She took a photo of each with his or her sign. My great-granddaughter Mary McHale visited me, very proud in her cap and gown.
Congratulations to all grads. Email me (muddmm@aol.com) so I can announce yours.
JR Butler, dies one day after his dad
John Raymond “JR” Butler Jr., 73, who grew up on Morgan Road in Morningside, died at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home on April 25, one day after his father, John Sr., also died there.
John was born in Worcester, Mass., son of John and Marion (Korkus) Butler.
He was manager in the automotive industry at Amoco Gas Station in Forest Heights for many years. He became well known for providing exceptional service as well as making many lasting relationships with customers and employees. I had an email from a Morningside neighbor of John’s who said she remembered he used to work at one of our local gas stations when he was in high school. I guess that prepared him for his life’s work.
He enjoyed collecting coins, watching sports, including hockey and baseball, but, most of all he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandson Kyle.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Joanne Smith. He’s survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Jenn Butler; daughter, Julie Butler; siblings, Robert, Richard and Russell Butler; and grandson, Kyle. Services will be private.
Ruben Dangin, the Voice of America
Ruben Dangin, 88, of Tilghman Island, an international broadcaster with the Voice of America, died April 23.
He formerly lived in Fort Washington and was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Temple Hills where his son, Andre, met his future wife, Kathy Cottrell of Skyline.
He was born in Indonesia and moved to the U.S. with his wife, Tuti, and their daughter, Yanti, in the 1970s.
In 2000 he became an American citizen. He worked with the Voice of America for 49 years, retiring in 2001.
Ruben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tuti; daughter, Yanti; sons, Andreas (Andre) and Alfan; and four grandchildren.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my next door neighbor years ago, Theodora “Teddy” Burke and Kevin Nichols, May 30; Ruth Garner, Aiyana Poe, my granddaughter, Sarah McHale and John Tierney, May 31; Kathleen Stahl, June 1; Paul Elborne and Jacob Cook, June 2; and Darius Nalley-Stoddard, June 3.
Happy anniversary to Tyonda Simms-Taylor and Michael Taylor, their silver anniversary, June 1; and former Morningside Councilwoman Carol (Kline) and Tom DeGraba, their 26th on June 4.
Remembering our men and women who died in the service of our country.