Genevieve "Gene" Orzel Desmarais, longtime resident of Auth Village and recently of Salisbury, died June 24, surrounded by her family and her husband of 73 years. She had turned 100 on January 3, 2021.
Gene was born in Chelsea, Mass., to Adela and Casper Orzel who later moved to Erie. Pa. After graduation, Gene worked for General Electric.
But then she made the decision that changed her life—she enlisted in the United States Navy as a WAVE. It was during a USO dance in Washington that Gene met George Desmarais, also stationed here. They married in 1948 and settled in a house on Barto Avenue in the Auth Village neighborhood of Camp Springs.
They were among the founding families of the nearby St. Philip's Church where the new pastor, Father Joseph Teletchea, turned the first shovelful of earth on August 3, 1958. Gene became active in parish life, and after St. Philip's School opened in 1960, with the school. All six Desmarais children attended St. Philip's—as did the seven McHales.
In later years, Gene and George moved to Salisbury and were active parishioners of St. Francis de Sales Parish. They had a deep-seated faith and were daily devotees of the Divine Mercy Novena.
Gene enjoyed travel, sewing, China painting, stained glass and kayaking, and was one of my favorite partners at bridge.
She's survived by George, her husband of 73 years; children, Bea Lowe (David), Dave (Kathy), Carl (Chris), Philip (Patricia), Mary Bork (Rich) and Carol Ann Miller (Bob); her sister Rita Orzel, grand-and great-grandchildren.
I found Gene's recipe for "Chicken Casserole with Dumplings" in St. Philip Sodality's Golden Anniversary Cookbook, page 141.
Neighbors & other good people
Faye L. Buzzanco, 90, of Clinton, past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 9619, Morningside, died April 23. A native of Savannah, Ga., her family moved to Washington where she finished her schooling and was secretary for several companies, before the Census Bureau, which she served for 29 years. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, John Buzzanco, four children and grand- and great-grandkids. She'll be buried at Arlington.
Veronica Gallaro is the new facility manager at the Surratt House Museum in Clinton. And the House is now open for tours. For information, call 301-868-1121.
Bob Bowser is the new president of the Dr. Samuel A Mudd Society in Charles County. And the Dr. Samuel A. House has fully reopened: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Information: 301-274-9358.
Father Matthew J. Fish has been assigned pastor of St. Mary Parish in Charlotte Hall, leaving his position as administrator of Holy Family Parish in Hillcrest Heights; Father Philip W. Ilg has been assigned pastor of Holy Family. He had been parochial vicar of Mother Seton Parish, Germantown. (Pastoral assignments are often made in June.)
Town of Morningside
Thank you to Karen Rooker, Morningside Clerk-Treasurer, who emailed information about the zoning hearing signs posted at the corner of Suitland and Randolph roads. Developers first planned seven houses on that site, but have downsized to six. The hearing (DSP 19059) will be July 15 at 10 a.m.
These new houses will be at one side of the VFW. On the other side of the VFW, on Suitland Road, a carwash is due to be built. It's the lot where The Village Barn once stood.
For information about Town meetings, hall rental, or other things Morningside, call 301 736-2300.
Changing landscape
Prince George's held groundbreaking for six new schools, June 28 through June 30. They are Walker Mill Middle School in Capitol Heights, Adelphi Middle, replacements for Drew-Freeman, Hyattsville and Kenmoor middle schools, and a new K-8 academy in Fort Washington. All schools must be completed by July 15, 2023, or the developer will face financial penalties. The plan also protects taxpayers from cost overruns.
Beginning January 1, Maryland's minimum wage will climb to $11.75 per hour for people who work for employers with 15 or more employees. At the beginning of 2020, the minimum wage increased to $11 per hour.
The new Capital Regional Medical Center, in Largo, opened in June. It replaces 75-year-old Prince George's Hospital Center, whose patients have been transferred to the new hospital. (By the way, the new Medical Center has 30 fewer beds: 205, instead of Prince George's Hospital's 235.)
A new Dash In is coming to the intersection of Woodyard Road and Alexandria Ferry Road. It promises, "Great Deals On Gas, Coffee, Food, & Beverages. Clean Restrooms. Stop By Dash In Today. Whatever The Day May Bring, Dash In Has You Covered."
A townhome at 6115 Oakland Way, in Skyline, recently sold for $370,000.
Suitland HS alumnae obits
I often encounter Suitland High School in Washington Post obituaries. Here are two of them:
Emily Bugg Guard, 74, graduated from Suitland in 1964, went on to the U. of Maryland and worked at the U.S. Copyright Office. She married Glenn Barry Guard, had four children, and lived a very active life in Laurel. She died June 10 in Westminster, Md.
Raymond G. Karbett, Jr., 73, attended Suitland HS, and was a welding instructor with the Prince George's Schools and Prince George's Community College. He established his own business, Stingray Certified Welding, in Calvert County. He and his wife Christine have three children, and grandkids. He died Oct. 20, 2020 of lung cancer related to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam.
COVID-19 report: 1 more Marylander has died
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, there were 62 new cases reported, bringing the total to 462,279. Only one new death reported.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my daughter Elaine (McHale) Seidman, July 10; Kevin Kline, Nicole Wade, Dee (Curcio) Brown and Dave Williams Jr., July 11; Carolyn Pruitt, July 12; Kenard Simms, July 13; Laverne Peggy Simms, Krista Lanehart and Laura (Thompson) Hoffmann, July 14; Helen Jurney, July 15; Norma Wright and Gary Lewis, Jr., July 1.
Happy anniversary to Dave and Carolyn Williams on their 46th on July 11.