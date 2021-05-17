Brig. Gen. Orest L. Kohut, of Camp Springs, who had a 30-year career in the Air Force, died April 28 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He was 75.
He was born in Vienna, Austria, to Ukrainian parents, and grew up in Detroit.
He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in aerospace engineering and, two years later, with a master's degree in astronautics from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB. He later attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at Fort McNair.
He held leadership positions in national priority programs, three major command headquarters, Air Staff, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force and Office of the Secretary of Defense. He also made lasting contributions to the Air Force programming and budgeting process while in the Pentagon and in Europe.
He retired Jan. 1, 1997 with the rank of Brigadier General.
In recent years he lived in Camp Springs and was involved with the Boy Scouts, especially Mr. Fulper's Troop #1005, and at Andrews with Troop #404. He was an active member of the Camp Springs Civic Association.
General Kohut is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Kohut; sons Steven (Kris), David (Tania) and Nicholas (Kristi Lee); six grandchildren; his mother Eugenia and sisters, Vera Smits and Helen Gasparovich. He was predeceased by his father Marian Kohut. Funeral services were at Air Force Base Chapel One on May 15. Burial will be later at Arlington.
In 1981 he was named one of the Outstanding Young Men of America.
Neighbors & other interesting people
Gina and Terry Foster, of Morningside, have a beautiful new granddaughter, Jazmin Rose, born April 26 to Jordan Foster and Jessica Tayman, weighing in at 9 pounds, 3 ounces.
Sister Ann Parker, I.H.M., is celebrating her diamond jubilee of 60 years in religious life. She was born in Washington, and attended St. Mary in Upper Marlboro and St. Cecilia Academy in Washington. She has been a teacher in a number of schools and was principal at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Indian Head and Archbishop Neale in La Plata. She is currently retired and does volunteer outreach.
Benjamin F. Brown III, 97, former president of the Prince George's Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Prince George's Country Club, died April 25. He worked in the FBI Fingerprint Division and later graduated from George Washington University Law School. His wife Anna Mae predeceased him. Survivors include 7 children and grandchildren.
Thomas Boswell, longtime Washington Post sports reporter, is retiring after 52 years! Among other sports reporting, he covered 44 consecutive World Series, dozens of Masters and five Olympics.
Of the 3200 La Reine graduates between 1964-1992, the Facebook page currently has 1.2K members since the page was created on March 5, 2021. Register now to attend the "Goodbye to our Queen," on June 12.
Go to lareinehighschoolthelastchancedance.weebly.com or check with La Reine friends. Registrations are due now. I plan to go with my La Reine daughters—Kathleen '69, Therese '72, Elaine '77 and Sheila '79.
Graduations 2021
Naomi Rosamaria Gallegos, my granddaughter, has graduated magna cum laude with an Associate of Arts degree in Histology Technology from St. Philip's College in San Antonio. She has a bachelor's degree in biology from Texas State University. (Histology is the study of the "microscopic structure of tissues.")
Call me or email muddmm@aol.com) about your graduate--high school or college. Let me know his/her name, parents, residence, school, and plans for the future.
Changing landscape
Three local movie theaters have reopened in our area: Xscape Theatres in Brandywine, AMC Loews in St. Charles, and Phoenix Theatres Marlow 6 in Marlow Heights.
Rainbow, a women's clothing shop, has opened in the Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center in Clinton.
The Wharf, on the Southwest Washington Waterfront, continues to develop: Phase 2 will open in 2022 and will deliver parks, a new Southwest Library, and a renovated Randall School. You'll be able to buy a studio or one-bedroom co-op for less than $200,000 or (if you've been saving your pennies) a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom for just under $1.3 million.
A home at 4706 John Street, in Skyline, has sold for $340,000.
Morningside Memories
I want to wish a happy 50th anniversary to the Morningside Sportsman's Club, which was founded April 8, 1971 with an original Charter Membership of 41 members. Bob Walker was the first president. Other officers: Richard Jurney, vice-president; Dice West, secretary; Fred Readen Jr.; treasurer; Joe Smith, Jim Watson and Dennis Carr, Board of Directors; and Joe Benden, sergeant-at-arms.
The first Instillation of Officers Banquet was in May 1973 at the VFW. Up until then, the Club had celebrated its new officers with a pizza party attended by members, their wives, or girlfriends.
Mary's COVID-19 report: Nine more Marylanders have died
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that all businesses in the state, including restaurants and entertainment venues, can resume normal operations beginning Saturday, May 15. His goal, he says, is to get back to normal by Memorial Day. Masks will be required until the "vaccination threshold" is reached. So far, more than 65% of Maryland's adult residents have received at least one dose.
However, people are still dying. As of May 12 at 5 p.m., 471 new cases had been reported and there were 9 more deaths.
My great-grandkids, Mary, 14, and Wesley, 12, were due to get their shots at Walgreen's in Clinton last Friday, after school.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Ricci Lee Jr., L. Dorothy Jones (her 98th!), Nancy Sawyer, Dory Babecki and Chester Lanehart IV, May 23; Edna Lucas and former Morningside Councilman Harry Messer, May 24; Dennis Cook, Norma Edwards and my son John McHale, May 25; Christopher Nichols, May 26; Gary Lewis, Sr. and Steven Busky, May 27.
Happy anniversary to John and Nichole Barbour on May 25.